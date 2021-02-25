Fintech Focus For February 26, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “The time to settlement equals counterparty risk, which can become elevated during market shocks. It can also lead to the need for higher margin requirements, which are critical to protecting the financial system and investors against a firm default.”

“We have been working collaboratively with a wide cross–section of the industry to build support for further shortening the current settlement cycle over the past year, and we have outlined a plan to increase these efforts to forge consensus on setting a firm date and approach to achieve T+1.”

Source: Murray Pozmanter

One Big Thing In Fintech: Crypto exchange unicorn Coinbase's S-1 registration statement filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission -- a crucial step toward its bid for a direct stock listing on Nasdaq -- is now available to the public.

Source: The Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Although millennials have more money in savings, they’re anxious and stressed about home buying — especially because they’re still unable to afford a traditional 20% down payment.

Source: Clever

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: ARK’s illiquid holdings are problematic because if ARK ever faced outflows, or the threat of potential outflows, hedge funds could take predatory short positions in ARK’s illiquid holdings and create a performance death spiral. A review of ARK’s illiquid holdings shows that could be happening.

Source: The Bear Cave