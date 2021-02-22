Fintech Focus For February 23, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Bitcoin prices have continued their meteoric rise with Tesla, BNY Mellon and Mastercard’s announcements of greater acceptance of cryptocurrencies,” JPMorgan said in a research note last week.

“But fintech innovation and increased demand for digital services are the real Covid-19 story with the rise of online start-ups and expansion of digital platforms into credit and payments.”

Source: CNBC

One Big Thing In Fintech: Incapital, an underwriter and distributor of fixed-income and market-linked securities, and 280 CapMarkets, a technology company providing best-execution trading support and price transparency, are merging to create InspereX, a financial technology-focused broker-dealer.

Source: The Bond Buyer

Watch Out For This: Porsche’s Vice President Motorsport and GT cars, Dr. Frank Walliser, stated that the company has been envisioning something called eFuel, a synthetic fuel that would have the same carbon output as an electric car. Testing is supposed to start off in 2022, and it would be possible to use this fuel in any internal combustion car without having to go through the lengthy—and expensive—process of converting it.

Source: Jalopnik

Market Moving Headline: U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were up at 1.36% on Monday. Since the beginning of February, 10-year yields have risen about 26 basis points, on track for their largest monthly gain in three years.

“Investors are a little nervous about Treasury yields rising so quickly and it has been a pretty quick move in a short period of time,” said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“What investors are grappling with ... is what does this mean from an inflation perspective. Because of that, there’s a little bit of tantrum in the market right now,” she added.

Source: Reuters