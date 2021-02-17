Opera Launches Dify, The World's First Cashback Web Browser

Opera Ltd. (NASDAQ: OPRA) announced Wednesday the launch of Dify, an in-browser cashback payments solution and standalone wallet.

With the release of this new technology, the Norwegian company “plans to disrupt financial services in Europe,” a recent blog post stated. Dify is launching in Spain, then expanding to other European markets.

What Happened: Opera is a browser and AI-driven content provider that boasts 380 million global active users. The company aims to target the younger generations of “power shoppers” with its new Dify app.

Dify will offer customers in-browser services such as e-commerce cashback integration when shopping through Opera’s partner websites.

Customers opening an account will also be given a free virtual Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) debit card to use when they shop. The app runs without any third-party extensions and has a built-in ad blocker, which protects user's data.

Why It Matters: The pandemic has caused a shift to online shopping, and companies are scrambling to enter the e-commerce space to compete with platforms offered by Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) and Bigcommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC).

While not a direct competitor to Shopify or BigCommerce, the Dify wallet app offers Opera users an opportunity to financially benefit from purchases when shopping online.

“To sum it up: with Dify, we are making the browser and a digital wallet work better, together, to improve your shopping experience and also make it financially rewarding,” Opera exec Krystian Kolondra wrote in a blog.

What’s Next: The app will be available on both Android and iOS. Customers will be able to earn cash back by shopping at the more than 70 retailers Opera has partnerships, with hundreds more lined up. In the future, Opera said it plans to expand its services to include savings management and credit and investment opportunities.

(Photo: Opera)