Fintech Focus For February 16, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: "The markets are not a casino. They are highly regulated and they're highly overseen.”

Source: Stacey Cunningham

One Big Thing In Fintech: Things are actually happening upside-down, topsy-turvy. The public markets are being inflated their way up, up, and away by multiple expansion and monetary policy. This accommodates fintech multiples, and allows $4 billion of capital into the system to search for exits. We think this phenomenon is still in the early stages, and we will upwards to $20 billion in search capital this year.

Source: Fintech Blueprint

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Wealthfront rolls out automation tools.

Envestnet | Yodlee adds lending tech.

ETF, ETPs have broken through $8T.

Cindicator Capital to hire a WSB user.

OppFi takes SPAC route to go public.

BitPay, Simplex partner up on crypto.

Effi raises $1.2M to expand platforms.

ARK Invest boosts its GBTC holdings.

Watch Out For This: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a letter to House Democrats on Monday plans for the creation of a "9/11-type commission" to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Source: CNN

Interesting Reads:

JPM gauge saying market complacent.

Parler has crawled back online empty.

Pfizer herd immunity is study stymied.

Google is fined on misleading ratings.

Unpacking testing of hiring algorithms.

Market Moving Headline: The energy crisis that crippled Texas’s power system and sent energy prices soaring to record levels is deepening with at least four million people across the central U.S. taking turns being plunged into darkness to avoid a total collapse of their grids.

Source: Bloomberg