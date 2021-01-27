CrayPay Gets Investment From Dash Investment Foundation

CrayPay, a leading loyalty platform operating in the U.S. aimed at streamlining instant rewards for users in online and store chains, has received an investment from the Dash Investment Foundation. The cooperation agreement foresees the connection of Dash as a means of payment at more than 155,000 merchant locations and 75 retail websites in the US. The retailers in question include such prominent brands as Best Buy, Domino’s GAP, Lowe’s, Staples and others.

Dash Core Group has coordinated with the investment provided by the Dash Investment Foundation to allow the creation of a white-label version of the application developed by CrayPay specifically for users of Dash. The low transaction fees provided by Dash will allow the application to offer users broader shopping opportunities at a wider range of merchants, in addition to savings at higher rates than those offered by the regular CrayPay app.

“The application provided by CrayPay offers a convenient and versatile platform for Dash users to spend their assets in the U.S. across a broad range of brand points of sale with a high user experience,” said Ryan Taylor, CEO of Dash Core Group. “The application will give users higher savings opportunities in comparison with bank card cash-back programs.”

“We’re excited to work with the Dash community to bring our loyalty program to Dash users. Dash’s InstantSend technology eliminates chargeback risks, which enables CrayPay to instantly authorize payment to our merchant partners, so Dash really is the best option for instant low-cost payments on our platform,” said Marshall Greenwald, CEO of CrayPay.

With the new partnership, Dash may become the leading cryptocurrency payment method in the United States surpassing Bitcoin accepted by just 18,739 retailers, according to Coinmap.org.

Disclaimer: the writer does not have any relationship to any of the companies mentioned in this article.