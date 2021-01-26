Fintech Focus For January 27, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: October: This is one of the peculiarly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.

Source: Mark Twain

One Big Thing In Fintech: Greenwood Financial, a new challenger bank aimed at serving Black and Latinx communities, has amassed 500,000 signups in the first 100 days since opening its waitlist in October, said Ryan Glover, an Atlanta-based entrepreneur and founder of Bounce TV.

Glover said he thinks the platform, which is expected to launch in May or June, is on track to hit more than 600,000 active accounts by the end of the year.

"We see that there is definitely an appetite for what we're doing," said Glover, who founded the digital bank alongside civil rights leader Andrew Young and rapper and activist Michael "Killer Mike" Render.

Source: Banking Dive

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: President Joe Biden said his administration intends to order 100 million more doses each of Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s coronavirus vaccines, and at least temporarily speed up shipments to states to about 10 million doses a week.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: The skyward march in GameStop Corp. accelerated Tuesday, its stock nearly doubling during exchange hours and then surging another 50% after being name checked in a tweet by Elon Musk. Its market value flew past the $10 billion mark via a year-to-date rally that is pushing 700%.

For more on the dynamics behind this rally, click here.

Earlier this month, [] traders piled into the stock after activist investor and Chewy Inc. co-founder Ryan Cohen joined its board. The rally has also in part been fueled by Reddit-charged day traders who used the website’s WallStreetBets forum to pump up shares and fight back against the huge levels of short interest, which has held steady at about 140% of the float, according to data compiled by S3 Partners. Short bets by Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital and Andrew Left’s Citron Research have faced a reckoning in the battle with GameStop’s retail fans.

Source: Bloomberg