Fintech Focus For January 25, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: Experts say 2021 is poised to see greater adoption and venture capital investment in blockchain technology. That prediction comes as more financial services apps are built using blockchain technology and cryptocurrency has become more widely accepted.

Source: Crunchbase



Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Historically, recessions have been discussed in terms of a V-shape—a sharp decline in output followed rapidly by an equally rapid recovery—or a U-shape, where a longer slowdown occurs before a steep uplift, or variations thereof (think Sir Martin Sorrell’s bathtub-shaped prediction from 2001).

This time, as the world surveys the economic wreckage of the pandemic, there is talk of another type of recovery: a K-shape. It’s a two-tier recovery, where a fall for almost everyone is followed by a continued decline for some but a remarkable bounce back for others.

Source: Crunchbase

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: After prices were advertised below balance in the week prior, responsive buyers in the S&P 500 began a rally that found acceptance back inside a larger balance-area, near the $3,800 high-open interest strike.

Thereafter, initiative buyers extended the S&P 500’s rally, breaking the index above its $3,824.25 balance-area high (BAH), before establishing acceptance near the $3,850.00 price extension, an upside target, and auctioning back into range, repairing poor structures left in the wake of discovery.

Key Takeaways:

- Trend intact, growth downgraded, top close.

- New administration planning more stimulus.

- Re-leveraging on hot sentiment, positioning.

- US inflation will rise, recovery to strengthen.

For next week, in the best case, the S&P 500 takes back Friday’s liquidation and auctions above the $3,840.75 HVNode. Expectations thereafter include continued balance or initiative buying to take out the $3,859.75 overnight all-time high. Thereafter buying continues as high as the $3,884.75 price projection, or double the width of the balance-area, the typical target on a balance-area breakout.

Source: Physik Invest