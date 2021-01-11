Trading Smarter With TitanFlow's Option Order Flow Insights

Benzinga held its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, on Nov. 10, 2020.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga sat down with Saagar Varu and Pranal Angolkar, the founders at TitanFlow.

About TitanFlow: Alongside the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdowns, retail trading activity rose as market participants sought engagement with the outside world.

In searching for an edge, resources such as option order flow have become popularized.

Founded in 2020, TitanFlow is a fintech specializing in low-cost option insights. The firm was founded after its two founders saw a need for simple, mobile-friendly and actionable option-based trading alerts.

“A lot of new traders find it really daunting to understand what to be looking at,” Angolkar said. “What we wanted to do was make a simple UI for beginner traders to understand flow.”

In the simplest way possible: TitanFlow is a provider of low-cost unusual options activity alerts, helping traders follow the smart money.

“Our goal and mission is to simplify options flow and optimize it for those traders that are new to markets.”

Core Product: As more retail traders get involved and look for solutions to get a better read on markets, the founders at TitanFlow say they have the answer.

For $49.99 per month, TitanFlow undercuts its competitors in providing powerful algorithmic option order flow and unusual, often impactful trading insights.

“The goal is to put everything at everyone’s fingertips, without specifically telling them what to buy and sell,” Varu said. “We think there’s a way to combine artificial intelligence and machine learning with this data, and use that to help people identify great option plays.”

Innovation Outlook: Coming out of pandemic lockdowns, TitanFlow’s founders are prepared to equip mobile retail traders with actionable trading insights.

“When people head back to work, they’re still going to need this information on the go,” Varu said. “Our app is designed for the iPhone, and it’s going to be for Android soon, to really cater to that audience that’s on the go.”

Though TitanFlow is in its early stages, the company plans on adding data and brokerage integrations.

“We want to add integrations with different brokerages,” Angolkar said. “We’re in talks to allow that to happen and, at the end of the day, we want our app to have a simple UI.”

To learn more about TitanFlow, click here.