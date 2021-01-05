Market Overview

Fintech Focus For January 6, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2021 9:16pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: If you think you can do a thing or think you can’t do a thing, you’re right.

Source: Henry Ford

One Big Thing In Fintech: Affirm founder and CEO Max Levchin is poised to join Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and Reid Hoffman on the billionaires list, becoming the latest member of the so-called PayPal mafia to add his name to the three commas club.

Source: CB Insights

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • What is up with venture in fintech?
  • 2021 likely to see big fintech IPOs.
  • OCC approves use of stablecoins.
  • MX has partnered with Hydrogen.
  • Oxbury to launch after its funding.
  • Archax appointing new executives.
  • LendingPoint looking to innovation.
  • Slot machines could offer cryptos.
  • eKeeper added a CRM for lenders.
  • UK ban on crypto derivatives nears.
  • Square’s Dorsey hits out at FinCen.
  • CFPB is positioned well for fintech.
  • New York MTA adds Omny system.
  • Divvy raised $165M from backers.
  • Venmo adds new cashing features.
  • DeFi battle: Curve, Uniswap, 1inch.

Watch Out For This: As more entrepreneurs and investors relocate from traditional tech hubs to emerging startup ecosystems, Miami—with its tropical climate, diverse population and lack of state income tax—has suddenly become a tech hot spot.

Source: Crunchbase


Interesting Reads:

  • Virgin Orbit eyeing January launch.
  • Kid Rock donates to Barstool Fund.
  • FBI, NSA hacks are likely Russian.
  • Productivity is more about systems.
  • JPM, AMZN, BRK shutter venture.
  • Street grid staging new comeback.
  • New direct listings cheaper, better.
  • Omnichannel shopping surge stays.
  • Should we wear facial recognition?
  • NYSE changes plan to delist telcos.
  • Virus upended dividends, buybacks.
  • Oil climbed on new production cuts.
  • Roku looking to buy Quibi’s content.
  • Dozens arrested inside Hong Kong.

Market Moving Headline: Analysts at Deutsche Bank have said that the UK looks destined for a double-dip recession after Prime Minister Boris Johnson plunged the country into lockdown.

Source: Financial News

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

