Fintech Focus For January 6, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: If you think you can do a thing or think you can’t do a thing, you’re right.
Source: Henry Ford
One Big Thing In Fintech: Affirm founder and CEO Max Levchin is poised to join Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and Reid Hoffman on the billionaires list, becoming the latest member of the so-called PayPal mafia to add his name to the three commas club.
Source: CB Insights
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- What is up with venture in fintech?
- 2021 likely to see big fintech IPOs.
- OCC approves use of stablecoins.
- MX has partnered with Hydrogen.
- Oxbury to launch after its funding.
- Archax appointing new executives.
- LendingPoint looking to innovation.
- Slot machines could offer cryptos.
- eKeeper added a CRM for lenders.
- UK ban on crypto derivatives nears.
- Square’s Dorsey hits out at FinCen.
- CFPB is positioned well for fintech.
- New York MTA adds Omny system.
- Divvy raised $165M from backers.
- Venmo adds new cashing features.
- DeFi battle: Curve, Uniswap, 1inch.
Watch Out For This: As more entrepreneurs and investors relocate from traditional tech hubs to emerging startup ecosystems, Miami—with its tropical climate, diverse population and lack of state income tax—has suddenly become a tech hot spot.
Source: Crunchbase
Interesting Reads:
- Virgin Orbit eyeing January launch.
- Kid Rock donates to Barstool Fund.
- FBI, NSA hacks are likely Russian.
- Productivity is more about systems.
- JPM, AMZN, BRK shutter venture.
- Street grid staging new comeback.
- New direct listings cheaper, better.
- Omnichannel shopping surge stays.
- Should we wear facial recognition?
- NYSE changes plan to delist telcos.
- Virus upended dividends, buybacks.
- Oil climbed on new production cuts.
- Roku looking to buy Quibi’s content.
- Dozens arrested inside Hong Kong.
Market Moving Headline: Analysts at Deutsche Bank have said that the UK looks destined for a double-dip recession after Prime Minister Boris Johnson plunged the country into lockdown.
Source: Financial News
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 1inch Affirm AMZN Archax BRK CB Insights CFPBFintech