Fintech Focus For December 30, 2020

Quote To Start The Day: “Crisis can be… a catalyst or can speed up changes that are on the way — it almost can serve as an accelerant.”

Source: Arun Sundararajan

One Big Thing In Fintech: Anthony Scaramucci's Skybridge Capital has already invested as much as $182 million to bitcoin on behalf of its investment funds, according to an investor deck obtained by The Block.

Source: Block

Watch Out For This: Tesla, the pioneer in updating cars as frequently as a smartphone, has released a firmware update for select models that brings a much-needed update: fart sounds. The new "Boombox" feature enables Tesla vehicles with external speakers to play custom horn sounds ranging from farts to animal sounds and music.

Source: Input

Market Moving Headline: “This is an economy that is recovering, policy is going to be accommodative for years to come, it suggest a good backdrop for risk assets – it doesn’t mean there aren’t going to be some challenges as we progress over the next couple of years,” Brian Levitt, Invesco global market strategist, said on Bloomberg TV. “The reality is the markets are going to be focused on a recovery.”

Source: Bloomberg