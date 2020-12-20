Market Overview

Fintech Focus For December 21, 2020
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2020 10:32pm   Comments
Fintech Header

Quote To Start The Day: When you feel like giving up, remember why you held on for so long in the first place.

Source: Paulo Coelho

One Big Thing In Fintech: Seed and angel deals are projected to fall to 37% of total deal activity in 2020, down from 42% in 2019. We expect Series B rounds to finish the year with the greatest increase in share, up 3 percentage points to 19% by year-end.

Source: CB Insights

fintech_2020_year_in_review_v8-21-768x402

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: [C]onstructing a massive amount of new infrastructure that achieves a cohesive set of national goals is impossible if we simply allow cities and citizens to prioritize their individual concerns.

Source: MIT

Interesting Reads:

  • The impact of financial stress in US.
  • Tiny reactor yields lots of hydrogen.
  • MX: The State of Banking into 2021.
  • Space Force discusses partnerships.
  • D91: The Personal Finance Survey.
  • Amazon Halo tracker raises concern.
  • Hedgeye CEO on models, investing.
  • Eliminate wasteful worker spending.
  • Apple Pay draws antitrust attention.

Market Moving Headline: U.S. index futures auctioned to new all-time highs last week, before weakening into Friday’s derivative expiry.

Key Takeaways:

- Financial markets are priced to perfection.

- Vaccine progress, stimulus both positives.

- Innovation gains traction, softens inflation.

- Depth, breadth of recovery remains rough.

- Sentiment and positioning levels elevated.

- Higher-time frame breakouts remain intact.

As BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK) said in one Q1 2021 commentary, “a rising tide lifts all boats”; though financial markets have largely priced in positive news surrounding vaccines and stimulus, the rally remains intact, bolstered by a drive for yield — technical factors as a result of resurgent systemic and hedge fund strategies, among other things.

Source: Physik Invest

