Fintech Focus For December 21, 2020
One Big Thing In Fintech: Seed and angel deals are projected to fall to 37% of total deal activity in 2020, down from 42% in 2019. We expect Series B rounds to finish the year with the greatest increase in share, up 3 percentage points to 19% by year-end.
Source: CB Insights
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- FinCEN proposing new KYC rules.
- N26 to fundraise before 2023 IPO.
- Paxos taps $142M Series C funds.
- Mettalex added to Binance’s Chain.
- Treasury weighing new crypto rule.
- Making money in fintech is difficult.
- NerdWallet has hired eBay’s CFO.
- ABN Amro app breaks login record.
- Finicity introduced Brex agreement.
- Citi builds new fintech marketplace.
- ESMA opens consult on algo trade.
Watch Out For This: [C]onstructing a massive amount of new infrastructure that achieves a cohesive set of national goals is impossible if we simply allow cities and citizens to prioritize their individual concerns.
Source: MIT
Market Moving Headline: U.S. index futures auctioned to new all-time highs last week, before weakening into Friday’s derivative expiry.
Key Takeaways:
- Financial markets are priced to perfection.
- Vaccine progress, stimulus both positives.
- Innovation gains traction, softens inflation.
- Depth, breadth of recovery remains rough.
- Sentiment and positioning levels elevated.
- Higher-time frame breakouts remain intact.
As BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK) said in one Q1 2021 commentary, “a rising tide lifts all boats”; though financial markets have largely priced in positive news surrounding vaccines and stimulus, the rally remains intact, bolstered by a drive for yield — technical factors as a result of resurgent systemic and hedge fund strategies, among other things.
Source: Physik Invest
