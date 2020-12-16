Fintech Focus For December 17, 2020

Quote To Start The Day: Pricing an IPO is more of an art than a science.

Source: Ran Ben-Tzur

One Big Thing In Fintech: A massive delta exists between public and private assets.

That’s according to Solomon Tesfaye, the vice president of business development and capital markets at tZero Group Inc, a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the venture capital arm of Overstock.com Inc.

After spending a career in investment banking, venture capital, and operations within the technology and health care industry, Tesfaye told Benzinga he joined tZero to bring high-quality assets onto the firm’s private secondary market platform and to form strategic partnerships.

“Really, at tZero, we’re digitizing all or a subset of the equity in a particular asset, and allowing that to trade on our platform,” Tesfaye said.

The experience is similar to trading on platforms like Robinhood, E-Trade and Charles Schwab Corporation, he said.

“You have the ongoing trading ecosystem that offers true liquidity, as opposed to fragmented liquidity, or one-off capital raises, and then the transaction is over.”

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: The pandemic devastated the global economy, forcing businesses and content providers to rethink their marketing and communications strategies.

In unpacking how the biggest personalities and organizations like Lionsgate, DreamWorks, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Facebook Inc, and others are capitalizing on pandemic disruptions and scaling reach, Benzinga chatted with Craig Greiwe, the chief strategy officer at Los Angeles-based marketing and communications agency Rogers & Cowan PMK, a division of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: The Federal Reserve dialed up its economic expectations slightly for the end of this year as well as for 2021, according to the central bank’s Summary of Economic Projections released on Wednesday.

The central bank now expects real gross domestic product to fall just 2.4% in 2020, compared to a decline of 3.7% predicted in September. The Fed also upped its 2021 real GDP forecast to 4.2% from 4.0% expected previously.

Source: CNBC