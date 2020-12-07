Fintech Focus For December 8, 2020

Quote To Start The Day: There’s challenges with blockchain to date because it doesn’t have the scale to provide attractive economics.

Source: Daniel Springer

One Big Thing In Fintech: The fintech space is becoming increasingly crowded (since fintech is eating the world) with over $20 billion in venture capital invested in fintechs globally just in the first half of 2020. So where and when can fintechs break through the noise and succeed? The answer is the letter D.

Source: Forbes

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Startup Moov banks $27M Series A.

How Bill.com turned into a hot stock.

Small Exchange intros new product.

SocGen, Credit du Nord will merge.

How Tickeron will make you money.

Deutsche Bank teams with Google.

One taps Microsoft exec to be CFO.

Beanstox enables financial freedom.

Arca Labs adds custody partnership.

LCH CDSClear intros index clearing.

LayerX will develop DLT voting tech.

UBS AM looks to digital innovations.

FMG has acquired Twenty Over Ten.

Singapore adds blockchain program.

Watch Out For This: Every American will be able to get a coronavirus vaccine by the second quarter of 2021.

Source: Alex Azar

Interesting Reads:

JPM gives Biden recommendations.

Georgia certifies after 3 vote counts.

Unpacked: Britain’s Black Panthers.

Unicorns onboard with SPAC trends.

Uber sells ATG unit in complex deal.

SpaceX taps FCC for Starlink funds.

NortonLifeLock has purchased Avira.

Capital One halts buy-now-pay-later.

Market Moving Headline: The expected widespread rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in 2021 has strengthened our conviction in an accelerated economic restart. We have turned more pro-risk, upgrading equities to a tactical overweight. This pro-risk stance is becoming consensus, but the rest of our views are much less so. Among them: a “new nominal” in which nominal yields are likely to stay capped even as inflation rises.

Source: BlackRock