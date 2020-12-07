Fintech Spotlight: How Tickeron's Financial Supercommunity Could Make You Money

In the new age of gamified, low-cost democratized investing pioneered by brokerage providers like Robinhood, investors are becoming increasingly active.

That’s according to Tickeron founder and CEO Sergey Savastiouk, who told Benzinga that 77% of the 70 million people who identify as self-directed investors are looking for new opportunities to excel in markets.

“The problem with being active is knowledge,” the fintech founder said of the new wave of retail investing.

Savastiouk, whose background is in artificial intelligence and game theory, founded Tickeron in 2014 as an SEC-registered financial marketplace that optimizes portfolios based on an individual's asset allocation, stock selection and risk parameters.

Simply put, Tickeron’s embedded AI technology provides investors with personalized insights, as well as back-tested investment strategies.

“Because we’re registered with the SEC, we can go deeper and give you personalized advice,” Savastiouk said, speaking on what differentiates Tickeron. “Our main slogan is artificial and human intelligence for investors and traders.”

Core Product Unpacked: The majority of self-directed investors lose money due to their struggle in making the right decisions. With Tickeron’s portal of algorithmic tools and predictive analytics, investors can shift the probabilities in their favor.

The firm’s natural language generation process transforms structured market data into easy-to-consume commentary and ideas. With a subscription, insights can be acted on automatically via AI robots that trade the stock, ETF, mutual fund or currency in question.

“We developed all kinds of engines,” Savastiouk said about Tickeron’s Pattern Search, Trend Prediction, Real Time Patterns and Screener engines, all of which govern the AI robots.

“We go and find all kinds of patterns in the market, and then neural networks find the most promising setups.”

Robot trading can also be adjusted for specific securities and setups, the CEO said.

“For example, we have one approach — Swing Trader — that can take stocks with a market capitalization between $300 million and $2 billion. We have another — Gap Trader — which analyzes gaps not only at the opening bell, but gaps between a stock and a group of stocks.”

The setups are designed for specific users with different objectives, he said.

“There is no human involvements in this trading whatsoever.”

Innovation Outlook: Tickeron is pitched as a mobile-friendly and social-focused financial supercommunity: the ultimate destination for financial information and portfolio management.

Though users can trade on the platform using only paper money, the reliability of Tickeron’s insights has prompted Savastiouk to pursue a path to taking assets under management.

“We’re here as a publishing and social platform,” the company's founder said.

“We have a subscription business model, and we’re automatically generating almost 100,000 articles a day, but we’re planning to get to a point where we can connect our robots to real accounts, and take assets under management.”

Going forward, the firm is also looking to amp up its education; hybrid content generation in the form of AI blogs and trade ideas with added commentary from experts; and the licensing business, allowing other platforms to provide investors access to the same high-quality trading insights.

“Overall, we’re helping people interested in active trading, who want to participate, who want to learn and be a part of this marketplace.”

To learn more about Tickeron's personalized investing and actionable insights