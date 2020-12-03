Fintech Focus For December 4, 2020
Quote To Start The Day: One can look at a SPAC as the reverse of a traditional IPO. A SPAC goes public first—usually with a highly regarded executive team able to raise money from large institutional investors—with the intent to acquire a private company to put in its shell within about 24 months.
Source: Crunchbase
One Big Thing In Fintech: FinTech fundamentals should remain resilient in 2021, even if coronavirus pandemic-related challenges persist or the macroeconomic environment deteriorates further.
Source: Fitch Ratings
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- S&P to launch a crypto index in 2021.
- Phone makers expanded into fintech.
- Coinbase talks custody for big banks.
- 1inch uses $12M for DeFi innovation.
- Spotify wants to push its crypto effort.
- Revolut plans move from mobile first.
- Macquarie to launch FX trading tech.
- Visa will integrate Circle’s USDC coin.
- CDPQ leads IEX Group investments.
- Freetrade to pay 3% interest on cash.
- EBS BrokerTec has acquired Molten.
- Intuit closes on its Credit Karma deal.
- Stripe added Stripe Treasury service.
- Ualá offers mobile point-of-sales tech.
- York Capital invested in F1 Payments.
- Cboe planning to expand close cutoff.
- BlackRock: Bitcoin gaining legitimacy.
Watch Out For This: Corporate CFOs surveyed by CNBC after the election do not think a repeal of the Trump corporate tax cut Joe Biden had planned and a business tax hike to 28% is likely.
Source: CNBC
Interesting Reads:
- Fauci slams UK over Pfizer approval.
- Market will deteriorate and fragment.
- Gates intros plan on climate change.
- YouTube adds new comment feature.
- Twitter shuts down old prototype app.
- California could implement lockdown.
- Joe Biden picks BlackRock’s Deese.
- Virus is a top risk to financial stability.
- bitFlyer volume made record on BTC.
- SoftBank ditches speculative options.
- NASA taps private sector for mission.
- Biden endorses $908B COVID relief.
- Google looks to hone enterprise data.
Market Moving Headline: Stocks were mixed Thursday, selling off late after Pfizer announced cuts to the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses to be distributed this year. Many stocks held their ground because the odds of a fiscal stimulus bill passing soon are increasing, and economic data were upbeat.
Source: Barrons
