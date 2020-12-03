Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fintech Focus For December 4, 2020
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2020 7:49pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

Quote To Start The Day: One can look at a SPAC as the reverse of a traditional IPO. A SPAC goes public first—usually with a highly regarded executive team able to raise money from large institutional investors—with the intent to acquire a private company to put in its shell within about 24 months.

Source: Crunchbase

One Big Thing In Fintech: FinTech fundamentals should remain resilient in 2021, even if coronavirus pandemic-related challenges persist or the macroeconomic environment deteriorates further.

Source: Fitch Ratings

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • S&P to launch a crypto index in 2021.
  • Phone makers expanded into fintech.
  • Coinbase talks custody for big banks.
  • 1inch uses $12M for DeFi innovation.
  • Spotify wants to push its crypto effort.
  • Revolut plans move from mobile first.
  • Macquarie to launch FX trading tech.
  • Visa will integrate Circle’s USDC coin.
  • CDPQ leads IEX Group investments.
  • Freetrade to pay 3% interest on cash.
  • EBS BrokerTec has acquired Molten.
  • Intuit closes on its Credit Karma deal.
  • Stripe added Stripe Treasury service.
  • Ualá offers mobile point-of-sales tech.
  • York Capital invested in F1 Payments.
  • Cboe planning to expand close cutoff.
  • BlackRock: Bitcoin gaining legitimacy.

Watch Out For This: Corporate CFOs surveyed by CNBC after the election do not think a repeal of the Trump corporate tax cut Joe Biden had planned and a business tax hike to 28% is likely.

Source: CNBC

giphy (2)-Dec-04-2020-12-37-18-32-AM

Interesting Reads:

  • Fauci slams UK over Pfizer approval.
  • Market will deteriorate and fragment.
  • Gates intros plan on climate change.
  • YouTube adds new comment feature.
  • Twitter shuts down old prototype app.
  • California could implement lockdown.
  • Joe Biden picks BlackRock’s Deese.
  • Virus is a top risk to financial stability.
  • bitFlyer volume made record on BTC.
  • SoftBank ditches speculative options.
  • NASA taps private sector for mission.
  • Biden endorses $908B COVID relief.
  • Google looks to hone enterprise data.

Market Moving Headline: Stocks were mixed Thursday, selling off late after Pfizer announced cuts to the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses to be distributed this year. Many stocks held their ground because the odds of a fiscal stimulus bill passing soon are increasing, and economic data were upbeat.

Source: Barrons

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 1inch Bill Gates Blackrock California cboe CDPQ CFOsFintech