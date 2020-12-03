Fintech Focus For December 4, 2020

Quote To Start The Day: One can look at a SPAC as the reverse of a traditional IPO. A SPAC goes public first—usually with a highly regarded executive team able to raise money from large institutional investors—with the intent to acquire a private company to put in its shell within about 24 months.

Source: Crunchbase

One Big Thing In Fintech: FinTech fundamentals should remain resilient in 2021, even if coronavirus pandemic-related challenges persist or the macroeconomic environment deteriorates further.

Source: Fitch Ratings

Other Key Fintech Developments:

S&P to launch a crypto index in 2021.

Phone makers expanded into fintech.

Coinbase talks custody for big banks.

1inch uses $12M for DeFi innovation.

Spotify wants to push its crypto effort.

Revolut plans move from mobile first.

Macquarie to launch FX trading tech.

Visa will integrate Circle’s USDC coin.

CDPQ leads IEX Group investments.

Freetrade to pay 3% interest on cash.

EBS BrokerTec has acquired Molten.

Intuit closes on its Credit Karma deal.

Stripe added Stripe Treasury service.

Ualá offers mobile point-of-sales tech.

York Capital invested in F1 Payments.

Cboe planning to expand close cutoff.

BlackRock: Bitcoin gaining legitimacy.

Watch Out For This: Corporate CFOs surveyed by CNBC after the election do not think a repeal of the Trump corporate tax cut Joe Biden had planned and a business tax hike to 28% is likely.

Source: CNBC

Interesting Reads:

Fauci slams UK over Pfizer approval.

Market will deteriorate and fragment.

Gates intros plan on climate change.

YouTube adds new comment feature.

Twitter shuts down old prototype app.

California could implement lockdown.

Joe Biden picks BlackRock’s Deese.

Virus is a top risk to financial stability.

bitFlyer volume made record on BTC.

SoftBank ditches speculative options.

NASA taps private sector for mission.

Biden endorses $908B COVID relief.

Google looks to hone enterprise data.

Market Moving Headline: Stocks were mixed Thursday, selling off late after Pfizer announced cuts to the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses to be distributed this year. Many stocks held their ground because the odds of a fiscal stimulus bill passing soon are increasing, and economic data were upbeat.

Source: Barrons