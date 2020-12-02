Fintech Focus For December 3, 2020

Quote To Start The Day: Coming hard on the heels of the trade war, the Covid shock will intensify pressure for the diversification and localization of supply chains — just not yet. A year spent in emergency response mode is not a year when projects requiring detailed planning, significant capital, and focused management attention can be carried out.

Source: Tom Orlik

One Big Thing In Fintech: Lawmakers and fintech advocates expect Joe Biden’s administration to boost the financial innovations that will lead to digital dollars and stronger personal ownership of digital identities, but also to close some regulatory loopholes that financial technology companies could be exploiting.

Source: Roll Call

Other Key Fintech Developments:

TradingView adds Timelines feature.

M1 Finance added Smart Transfers.

Critics picking at Robinhood’s model.

IBM looking to win investment banks.

Credit Sesame partners with Trulioo.

Amount tapped $81M from Goldman.

Adam Nash will launch a new fintech.

JPM to buy 55ip, hone in on advising.

YOP taps Pires for DeFi innovations.

AMPL to intro Tron, Polkadot, NEAR.

Stripe Capital pushes lending growth.

Itiviti is planning for a staff expansion.

Podcast: NFT, DeFi, and acceleration.

Beeline expanding, looks to add tech.

How Citi’s VC arm finds winning firms.

Score closes on Lightspeed purchase.

Lending-as-a-Service: Paradigm shift.

Watch Out For This: Millions of student loan borrowers have just one month left to figure out how they’re going to resume monthly payments on their education debt while the coronavirus pandemic is still crushing the economy.

Source: CNBC

Interesting Reads:

Nasdaq’s Adena Friedman awarded.

Apple releases Best of 2020 winners.

Analysis: Asia’s big climate migration.

TessaB intros CarFax for your phone.

TuSimple taps $350M for self driving.

Mistake for big-tech to acquire banks.

The payment professionals’ blueprint.

FedEx growing ecommerce capability.

The process of cutting through a ship.

Anti-cheating software woes students.

Market Moving Headline: United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have urged Congress to approve COVID-19 relief funds without further delay, though Democrats continue to attack a decision by Mnuchin to allow five Fed lending programmes to expire during the pandemic.

Source: Al Jazeera