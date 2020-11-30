Fintech Focus For December 1, 2020
Quote To Start The Day: Whatever you do, do it well.
Source: Walt Disney
One Big Thing In Fintech: Business information provider S&P Global Inc agreed on Monday to pay $44 billion in stock to acquire IHS Markit Ltd in the year’s biggest acquisition that will create a new data powerhouse serving Wall Street and the corporate world.
Source: Reuters
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- BaaS 2.0 report launched by MEDICI.
- Chip leads savings app returns in UK.
- Euronext migrates Oslo Børs product.
- Visa, Conferma added payments tech.
- CME launches brand new FX solution.
- Marqeta planning on a public offering.
- DeFiner launches crypto savings tech.
- IntelligentCross ATS holds charity day.
- Mastercard, TSYS, Extend intro cards.
- Primer Series A round aids innovation.
- OneConnect expanding via new entity.
- Virgin Money, Twenty7tec created API.
- Forming payment automation strategy.
Watch Out For This: The US is experiencing an unequal economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis – resulting in deepening income inequality that is seeing the most vulnerable communities fall even further behind.
Source: Al Jazeera
Interesting Reads:
- NYC schools to reopen in December.
- AWS outage took down multiple sites.
- Vaccines to ship 24hrs post approval.
- Disney Freeform eyes female viewer.
- The indoorification of outdoors dining.
- China blew away an economic gauge.
- Trump pressing governor over voting.
- Pershing Square to join the FTSE 100.
Market Moving Headline: The pandemic has the potential to trigger a more sudden realignment, reinforcing technological innovations, commercial trends and movements in politics. This is bound to lead to major shifts in economic activity, corporate earnings and ultimately asset valuations.
Source: BNP Paribas
