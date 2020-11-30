Market Overview

Fintech Focus For December 1, 2020
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2020 5:07pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: Whatever you do, do it well.

Source: Walt Disney

One Big Thing In Fintech: Business information provider S&P Global Inc agreed on Monday to pay $44 billion in stock to acquire IHS Markit Ltd in the year’s biggest acquisition that will create a new data powerhouse serving Wall Street and the corporate world.

Source: Reuters

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • BaaS 2.0 report launched by MEDICI.
  • Chip leads savings app returns in UK.
  • Euronext migrates Oslo Børs product.
  • Visa, Conferma added payments tech.
  • CME launches brand new FX solution.
  • Marqeta planning on a public offering.
  • DeFiner launches crypto savings tech.
  • IntelligentCross ATS holds charity day.
  • Mastercard, TSYS, Extend intro cards.
  • Primer Series A round aids innovation.
  • OneConnect expanding via new entity.
  • Virgin Money, Twenty7tec created API.
  • Forming payment automation strategy.

Watch Out For This: The US is experiencing an unequal economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis – resulting in deepening income inequality that is seeing the most vulnerable communities fall even further behind.

Source: Al Jazeera

Interesting Reads:

  • NYC schools to reopen in December.
  • AWS outage took down multiple sites.
  • Vaccines to ship 24hrs post approval.
  • Disney Freeform eyes female viewer.
  • The indoorification of outdoors dining.
  • China blew away an economic gauge.
  • Trump pressing governor over voting.
  • Pershing Square to join the FTSE 100.

Market Moving Headline: The pandemic has the potential to trigger a more sudden realignment, reinforcing technological innovations, commercial trends and movements in politics. This is bound to lead to major shifts in economic activity, corporate earnings and ultimately asset valuations.

Source: BNP Paribas

