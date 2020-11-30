Fintech Focus For December 1, 2020

Quote To Start The Day: Whatever you do, do it well.

Source: Walt Disney

One Big Thing In Fintech: Business information provider S&P Global Inc agreed on Monday to pay $44 billion in stock to acquire IHS Markit Ltd in the year’s biggest acquisition that will create a new data powerhouse serving Wall Street and the corporate world.

Source: Reuters

Other Key Fintech Developments:

BaaS 2.0 report launched by MEDICI.

Chip leads savings app returns in UK.

Euronext migrates Oslo Børs product.

Visa, Conferma added payments tech.

CME launches brand new FX solution.

Marqeta planning on a public offering.

DeFiner launches crypto savings tech.

IntelligentCross ATS holds charity day.

Mastercard, TSYS, Extend intro cards.

Primer Series A round aids innovation.

OneConnect expanding via new entity.

Virgin Money, Twenty7tec created API.

Forming payment automation strategy.

Watch Out For This: The US is experiencing an unequal economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis – resulting in deepening income inequality that is seeing the most vulnerable communities fall even further behind.

Source: Al Jazeera

Interesting Reads:

NYC schools to reopen in December.

AWS outage took down multiple sites.

Vaccines to ship 24hrs post approval.

Disney Freeform eyes female viewer.

The indoorification of outdoors dining.

China blew away an economic gauge.

Trump pressing governor over voting.

Pershing Square to join the FTSE 100.

Market Moving Headline: The pandemic has the potential to trigger a more sudden realignment, reinforcing technological innovations, commercial trends and movements in politics. This is bound to lead to major shifts in economic activity, corporate earnings and ultimately asset valuations.

Source: BNP Paribas