Fintech Focus For November 30, 2020

Quote To Start The Day: Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes. After that who cares?... He’s a mile away and you’ve got his shoes!

Source: Billy Connolly

One Big Thing In Fintech: In light of its plan to go public, Metromile, an insurance-focused fintech powered by data science and machine learning, is looking to scale across rest of the United States by the end of 2022, as well as add partnerships, grow its licensing division, and invest further into innovation.

Source: Benzinga

Watch Out For This: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases, shared concerns he had about US health systems as the coronavirus pandemic persists in the country.

Fauci told NBC that he had a couple of calls from colleagues and associates who are involved in different states throughout the country, just last night, who saying that they were at a point where if things don’t turn around quickly they would have a situation with both hospital capacity and staff.

Source: CNN

Market Moving Headline: During last week’s shortened holiday trade, U.S. index futures broke out to new all-time highs.

Key Takeaways:

- Decline in cash levels is a sign of stretched sentiment.

- Positioning: Odds of sustained directional resolve low.

- Potential confirmation of multi-month balance-break.

Further, given the acceptance of higher prices, the following frameworks for next week’s trade apply.

If participants manage to spend time and build value above the $3,631 micro-composite high-volume node, then initiative buyers remain in control — nearest targets include the $3,655 and $3,668.75 rally highs.

Otherwise, the auction ought to find responsive buyers near the high-volume node. An initiative drive below that figure would put the rally on hold, and would target first $3,620, and then the node near $3,610.

Source: Physik Invest