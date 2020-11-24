Fintech Focus For November 25, 2020

Quote To Start The Day: Winning isn't everything, but wanting to win is.

Source: Vince Lombardi

One Big Thing In Fintech: UBS said that investors will benefit from buying fintech, healthtech, greentech, and 5G stocks as these 4 sectors will disrupt the technology industry and become the dominant investment themes throughout the next decade.

Source: Markets Insider

Other Key Fintech Developments:

BNP Paribas eyes to transform finance.

Why a Seattle Bank, Google partnered.

Metromile plans to go public with SPAC.

Goldman Sachs to intro SIGMA X MTF.

Virtu, MarketAxess partner on analytics.

Fidelity has shuttered ActionsXChange.

BlackRock plans to buy Aperio for $1B.

Current grows, closes on $131M round.

AllianceBlock, Ocean Block teamed up.

N26 intros premium bank subscriptions.

Securitize to acquire broker dealer DLT.

JoomPay to launch and emulate venmo.

Refinitiv, Quod will intro OMS for banks.

Watch Out For This: While 2020 disrupted many startups’ growth plans, there is still a wealth of opportunity on the horizon. By continuing to remain flexible and respond to changing market demands, startups can use this unique moment to take steps to successfully position themselves for years to come.

Source: Crunchbase

Interesting Reads:

Dave Portnoy: Sportsbook is a success.

Remote work to remain for tech worker.

The impact Yellen will have on markets.

Zoom, Grubhub take risk for customers.

Mental health startups eye capital raise.

PCS Wireless grows Carfax for phones.

JPM raises odds of a Brexit deal to 80%.

Where teens are hanging during corona.

Market Moving Headline: Global trade continues to face significant negative risks, including an uncertain road ahead for U.S.-China relations, on top of economies worldwide that are revisiting mobility restrictions amid the pandemic.

For now, though, the latest data are keeping up the good trade news. “The Asia-Pacific economy is leading the global recovery from the pandemic,” Steve Cochrane, chief economist for the Asia-Pacific region at Moody’s Analytics, said in a Nov. 17 report. “China leads Asia’s recovery, and exports lead China’s recovery.”

Source: Bloomberg