Fintech Focus For November 24, 2020
Quote To Start The Day: If you genuinely want something, don't wait for it -- teach yourself to be impatient.
Source: Gurbaksh Chahal
One Big Thing In Fintech: Super Bowl LV, taking place in Tampa Bay in February, will offer 100% digital payment acceptance for fans throughout the stadium on game day, including parking, concessions, retail, mobile ordering, and more.
Source: Finextra
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Visa closed on YellowPepper purchase.
- Credit Suisse is applying banking APIs.
- Börse added Xetra market mechanism.
- Western Union expands payments tech.
- HSBC looks to real time payments tech.
- Chainalysis closes out $100M Series C.
- Talos platform added liquidity providers.
- Monit intros new bank relationship tech.
- RadioShack owner eyeing eCommerce.
- Alibaba CEO calls regulation necessary.
- Contour closed out on $82M seed funds.
- Fintechs shifting in wealth management.
- BBVA simplifies commercial card usage.
Sponsored by Fabric – Best for Term Life Insurance: Fabric offers term life insurance, wills and other tools to help you better your family’s financial life. It offers 10-, 15- and 20-year terms and coverage from $100,000 to $5 million. You can use its tools to create a will or sync up on your family’s finances. Click here to learn!
Watch Out For This: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is once again sending letters to crypto holders, this time claiming some owe the regulator dollar amounts in the hundreds of thousands.
Source: The Block
Interesting Reads:
- Meet a contractor helping Detroit repair.
- A trading tax would destroy NY and NJ.
- Top 3 advantages of conversational AI.
- Facebook has added donation features.
- Boris Johnson easing virus restrictions.
- Travel startups to rebound on vaccines.
- American drive-ins staged a comeback.
- Ex-Pfizer Chief suggested virus is over.
- Who will lead the race to cut emissions.
- Today's CFOs are pursuing innovation.
- Snapchat introduced a TikTok-like feed.
Market Moving Headline: We upgrade U.S. equities to overweight, with a preference for quality large caps riding structural growth trends – as well as smaller companies geared to a potential cyclical upswing. We prefer to look through any near-term market volatility as Covid cases surge. Positive vaccine news reinforces our outlook for an accelerated restart during 2021, reducing risks of permanent economic scarring.
Source: BlackRock
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Alibaba BBVA Boris Johnson Chainalysis Contour Credit Suisse FabricFintech