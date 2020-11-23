Fintech Focus For November 24, 2020

Quote To Start The Day: If you genuinely want something, don't wait for it -- teach yourself to be impatient.

One Big Thing In Fintech: Super Bowl LV, taking place in Tampa Bay in February, will offer 100% digital payment acceptance for fans throughout the stadium on game day, including parking, concessions, retail, mobile ordering, and more.

Source: Finextra



Other Key Fintech Developments:

Visa closed on YellowPepper purchase.

Credit Suisse is applying banking APIs.

Börse added Xetra market mechanism.

Western Union expands payments tech.

HSBC looks to real time payments tech.

Chainalysis closes out $100M Series C.

Talos platform added liquidity providers.

Monit intros new bank relationship tech.

RadioShack owner eyeing eCommerce.

Alibaba CEO calls regulation necessary.

Contour closed out on $82M seed funds.

Fintechs shifting in wealth management.

BBVA simplifies commercial card usage.

Watch Out For This: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is once again sending letters to crypto holders, this time claiming some owe the regulator dollar amounts in the hundreds of thousands.

Source: The Block

Interesting Reads:

Meet a contractor helping Detroit repair.

A trading tax would destroy NY and NJ.

Top 3 advantages of conversational AI.

Facebook has added donation features.

Boris Johnson easing virus restrictions.

Travel startups to rebound on vaccines.

American drive-ins staged a comeback.

Ex-Pfizer Chief suggested virus is over.

Who will lead the race to cut emissions.

Today's CFOs are pursuing innovation.

Snapchat introduced a TikTok-like feed.

Market Moving Headline: We upgrade U.S. equities to overweight, with a preference for quality large caps riding structural growth trends – as well as smaller companies geared to a potential cyclical upswing. We prefer to look through any near-term market volatility as Covid cases surge. Positive vaccine news reinforces our outlook for an accelerated restart during 2021, reducing risks of permanent economic scarring.

Source: BlackRock