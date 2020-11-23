Market Overview

Fintech Focus For November 24, 2020
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2020 6:34pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: If you genuinely want something, don't wait for it -- teach yourself to be impatient.

Source: Gurbaksh Chahal

One Big Thing In Fintech: Super Bowl LV, taking place in Tampa Bay in February, will offer 100% digital payment acceptance for fans throughout the stadium on game day, including parking, concessions, retail, mobile ordering, and more.

Source: Finextra

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Visa closed on YellowPepper purchase.
  • Credit Suisse is applying banking APIs.
  • Börse added Xetra market mechanism.
  • Western Union expands payments tech.
  • HSBC looks to real time payments tech.
  • Chainalysis closes out $100M Series C.
  • Talos platform added liquidity providers.
  • Monit intros new bank relationship tech.
  • RadioShack owner eyeing eCommerce.
  • Alibaba CEO calls regulation necessary.
  • Contour closed out on $82M seed funds.
  • Fintechs shifting in wealth management.
  • BBVA simplifies commercial card usage.

Watch Out For This: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is once again sending letters to crypto holders, this time claiming some owe the regulator dollar amounts in the hundreds of thousands.

Source: The Block

Interesting Reads:

  • Meet a contractor helping Detroit repair.
  • A trading tax would destroy NY and NJ.
  • Top 3 advantages of conversational AI.
  • Facebook has added donation features.
  • Boris Johnson easing virus restrictions.
  • Travel startups to rebound on vaccines.
  • American drive-ins staged a comeback.
  • Ex-Pfizer Chief suggested virus is over.
  • Who will lead the race to cut emissions.
  • Today's CFOs are pursuing innovation.
  • Snapchat introduced a TikTok-like feed.

Market Moving Headline: We upgrade U.S. equities to overweight, with a preference for quality large caps riding structural growth trends – as well as smaller companies geared to a potential cyclical upswing. We prefer to look through any near-term market volatility as Covid cases surge. Positive vaccine news reinforces our outlook for an accelerated restart during 2021, reducing risks of permanent economic scarring.

Source: BlackRock

