Fintech Focus For November 23, 2020

Quote To Start The Day: Life is made of ever so many partings welded together.

Source: Charles Dickens

One Big Thing In Fintech: The pandemic has seen incumbent financial services providers fight against disruption by individuals and startups thinking about new ways to innovate.

Nasdaq is committed to leaving a legacy of progress, said Brandon Tepper, the vice president of Americas Sales for Nasdaq Inc’s Investment Intelligence business.

“It’s not just about selling data and offering a service or product,” he said of working hand-in-hand with startups. “We will go in and do live demonstrations of how the markets work, and educate the engineers who are building all this cool technology.”

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: The Michigan Attorney General and others are suggesting that Republicans who oppose certification or even meet with President Donald Trump on the issue could be criminally investigated or charged.

Source: ZeroHedge

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: Following the post-election rally, U.S. index futures remained range-bound as sentiment cooled in the face of new lockdowns and fading stimulus hopes.

Key Takeaways:

Sentiment still stretched.

Growth stocks have staying power.

Balance and acceptance of higher prices.

riday OPEX may mark a decisive move.

Institutions differ in opinion over market’s strength.

Further, last week's activity provides participants a framework for next week’s trade.

If participants manage to spend time and build value in or below the prior selling activity, then initiative sellers remain in control and the liquidation could be the beginning of a new trend to the downside, confirmed by range expansion beyond the $3,506.25 excess low. Otherwise, there is the potential for a failed break-down in which participants manage to rotate back over the $3,580, a balance area boundary.

Source: Physik Invest