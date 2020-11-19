Fintech Focus For November 20, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world. - Lucille Ball

Fintech Movers: Cashless payments were on the rise before the pandemic hit, and now, eight months into its grip on the U.S., their use is accelerating even faster. - Fortune

Ins and outs of NestEgg unpacked.

Webull announces crypto addition.

Nasdaq buying Verafin for $2.75B.

ZenBusiness secures $55M round.

IRS weighs crypto tax approaches.

dxFeed launches market data tech.

Bezos leads Chipper Cash funding.

Betterment partnered up with Dosh.

Amicus democratizing donor funds.

Affirm’s IPO filing raising questions.

Stanhope intros SME banking tech.

Alameda Research portfolio insight.

Symphony adds low-code platform.

Atom speeds up SME lending tech.

Watch For This: California Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a curfew across the vast majority of the state to block coronavirus transmission, ordering residents to stay home late at night as cases soar. - Bloomberg

A complete list of unicorn startups.

Economists guide to world in 2050.

Europe increasing limits on speed.

Brexit discussion halted on COVID.

Virus-fighting tool buried in phones.

Trump withdraws Michigan lawsuit.

Women and men equal financially?

