Fintech Focus For November 20, 2020
Fintech Movers: Cashless payments were on the rise before the pandemic hit, and now, eight months into its grip on the U.S., their use is accelerating even faster. - Fortune
- Ins and outs of NestEgg unpacked.
- Webull announces crypto addition.
- Nasdaq buying Verafin for $2.75B.
- ZenBusiness secures $55M round.
- IRS weighs crypto tax approaches.
- dxFeed launches market data tech.
- Bezos leads Chipper Cash funding.
- Betterment partnered up with Dosh.
- Amicus democratizing donor funds.
- Affirm’s IPO filing raising questions.
- Stanhope intros SME banking tech.
- Alameda Research portfolio insight.
- Symphony adds low-code platform.
- Atom speeds up SME lending tech.
Watch For This: California Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a curfew across the vast majority of the state to block coronavirus transmission, ordering residents to stay home late at night as cases soar. - Bloomberg
- A complete list of unicorn startups.
- Economists guide to world in 2050.
- Europe increasing limits on speed.
- Brexit discussion halted on COVID.
- Virus-fighting tool buried in phones.
- Trump withdraws Michigan lawsuit.
- Women and men equal financially?
Market Moving Headline: Growth has been a standout performer during three key market phases in recent years: the multi-year bull market, the pandemic-driven recession earlier this year and the subsequent snapback and market rally. We believe this potency can continue. - BlackRock
- 2020 post-election market trends.
- Mnuchin asks Fed to return $400B.
- The US labor market losing steam.
- Kaplan says economy could shrink.
- McConnell plans to start relief talks.
- Roblox planning to file for new IPO.
- Britain, Canada to intro trade deal.
- 737 MAX customers signal caution.
- Oil prices anticipate a tight market.
- GM’s Barra accelerates EV pursuit.
- Verizon sold BuzzFeed to HuffPost.
- Model Y report cuts Tesla’s ranking.
- Fortnite will return to iPhones soon.
- Global economy losing momentum.
