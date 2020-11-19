Market Overview

Fintech Focus For November 20, 2020
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2020 6:41pm   Comments
Quote Of The Day: Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world. - Lucille Ball

Fintech Movers: Cashless payments were on the rise before the pandemic hit, and now, eight months into its grip on the U.S., their use is accelerating even faster. - Fortune

Watch For This: California Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a curfew across the vast majority of the state to block coronavirus transmission, ordering residents to stay home late at night as cases soar. - Bloomberg

  • A complete list of unicorn startups.
  • Economists guide to world in 2050.
  • Europe increasing limits on speed.
  • Brexit discussion halted on COVID.
  • Virus-fighting tool buried in phones.
  • Trump withdraws Michigan lawsuit.
  • Women and men equal financially?

Market Moving Headline: Growth has been a standout performer during three key market phases in recent years: the multi-year bull market, the pandemic-driven recession earlier this year and the subsequent snapback and market rally. We believe this potency can continue. - BlackRock

  • 2020 post-election market trends.
  • Mnuchin asks Fed to return $400B.
  • The US labor market losing steam.
  • Kaplan says economy could shrink.
  • McConnell plans to start relief talks.
  • Roblox planning to file for new IPO.
  • Britain, Canada to intro trade deal.
  • 737 MAX customers signal caution.
  • Oil prices anticipate a tight market.
  • GM’s Barra accelerates EV pursuit.
  • Verizon sold BuzzFeed to HuffPost.
  • Model Y report cuts Tesla’s ranking.
  • Fortnite will return to iPhones soon.
  • Global economy losing momentum.

