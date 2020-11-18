Fintech Focus For November 19, 2020

Quote Of The Day: The successful warrior is the average man, with laser-like focus. - Bruce Lee

Fintech Movers: Big investors are backing online banks more than ever, betting that these upstarts' low overhead and nimble technology stacks will let them keep grabbing customers from traditional financial institutions. - Fortune

Robinhood earns $450M in PFOF.

The rise of buy now, pay later tech.

MassMutual funding FinTech Week.

Veem simplifies business payments.

Deutsche Börse looking to buy ISS.

Ant IPO dependent on fintech rules.

Principal receives innovation award.

Visa’s ambition goes beyond Plaid.

Google Pay gets a major makeover.

Daylight adds LGBTQ banking tech.

TravelBank adds new tech features.

Nutmeg, JPM team on Smart Alpha.

Morgan Stanley has FinTech quality.

Morningstar is adding ESG analysis.

Mastercard, Finicity deal is secured.

Obligo taps $15.5M for renting tech.

NestEgg has raised a $7M Series A.

AlgoDynamix adds forecasting tech.

Watch For This: A change of government in Washington is coming at the precise moment that some of the biggest innovations in financial technology — fintech — are about to arrive, and it will either be a breakthrough for the American economy or a needless train wreck. It all depends on who Joe Biden names and who the Senate confirms in key regulatory posts. - The Hill

MMA fans get ROI for engagement.

Twitter’s ‘Fleets’ struggles on loads.

Internet of cash is driving standards.

Zoom to drop limit on Thanksgiving.

NYC’s recovery from COVID suffers.

Venture capital doesn’t build things.

Pandemic driving consumer finance.

Market Moving Headline: U.S. politicians are behaving like children by not passing a new stimulus bill that could help Americans whose income has been wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Wednesday at a New York Times conference. - Reuters