Fintech Focus For November 19, 2020
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2020 6:42pm   Comments
Quote Of The Day: The successful warrior is the average man, with laser-like focus. - Bruce Lee

Fintech Movers: Big investors are backing online banks more than ever, betting that these upstarts' low overhead and nimble technology stacks will let them keep grabbing customers from traditional financial institutions. - Fortune

  • Robinhood earns $450M in PFOF.
  • The rise of buy now, pay later tech.
  • MassMutual funding FinTech Week.
  • Veem simplifies business payments.
  • Deutsche Börse looking to buy ISS.
  • Ant IPO dependent on fintech rules.
  • Principal receives innovation award.
  • Visa’s ambition goes beyond Plaid.
  • Google Pay gets a major makeover.
  • Daylight adds LGBTQ banking tech.
  • TravelBank adds new tech features.
  • Nutmeg, JPM team on Smart Alpha.
  • Morgan Stanley has FinTech quality.
  • Morningstar is adding ESG analysis.
  • Mastercard, Finicity deal is secured.
  • Obligo taps $15.5M for renting tech.
  • NestEgg has raised a $7M Series A.
  • AlgoDynamix adds forecasting tech.

Watch For This: A change of government in Washington is coming at the precise moment that some of the biggest innovations in financial technology — fintech — are about to arrive, and it will either be a breakthrough for the American economy or a needless train wreck. It all depends on who Joe Biden names and who the Senate confirms in key regulatory posts. - The Hill

  • MMA fans get ROI for engagement.
  • Twitter’s ‘Fleets’ struggles on loads.
  • Internet of cash is driving standards.
  • Zoom to drop limit on Thanksgiving.
  • NYC’s recovery from COVID suffers.
  • Venture capital doesn’t build things.
  • Pandemic driving consumer finance.

Market Moving Headline: U.S. politicians are behaving like children by not passing a new stimulus bill that could help Americans whose income has been wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Wednesday at a New York Times conference. - Reuters

  • Maersk CEO eyes volume rebound.
  • Fed’s Williams discusses virus risks.
  • Housing starts blew out estimations.
  • Airlines prep for vaccine distribution.
  • Apple is dropping its App Store fees.
  • Biden looks to progress on stimulus.
  • Target beats blew away on demand.
  • GM to announce boosted EV spend.
  • Goldman Sachs is restarting layoffs.
  • US airlines preparing 737 for flights.
  • CME plans volatility product launch.
  • Barkin looking at need for more QE.
  • Pfizer-BioNTech cure is streamlined.

