Fintech Focus For November 19, 2020
Quote Of The Day: The successful warrior is the average man, with laser-like focus. - Bruce Lee
Fintech Movers: Big investors are backing online banks more than ever, betting that these upstarts' low overhead and nimble technology stacks will let them keep grabbing customers from traditional financial institutions. - Fortune
- Robinhood earns $450M in PFOF.
- The rise of buy now, pay later tech.
- MassMutual funding FinTech Week.
- Veem simplifies business payments.
- Deutsche Börse looking to buy ISS.
- Ant IPO dependent on fintech rules.
- Principal receives innovation award.
- Visa’s ambition goes beyond Plaid.
- Google Pay gets a major makeover.
- Daylight adds LGBTQ banking tech.
- TravelBank adds new tech features.
- Nutmeg, JPM team on Smart Alpha.
- Morgan Stanley has FinTech quality.
- Morningstar is adding ESG analysis.
- Mastercard, Finicity deal is secured.
- Obligo taps $15.5M for renting tech.
- NestEgg has raised a $7M Series A.
- AlgoDynamix adds forecasting tech.
Watch For This: A change of government in Washington is coming at the precise moment that some of the biggest innovations in financial technology — fintech — are about to arrive, and it will either be a breakthrough for the American economy or a needless train wreck. It all depends on who Joe Biden names and who the Senate confirms in key regulatory posts. - The Hill
- MMA fans get ROI for engagement.
- Twitter’s ‘Fleets’ struggles on loads.
- Internet of cash is driving standards.
- Zoom to drop limit on Thanksgiving.
- NYC’s recovery from COVID suffers.
- Venture capital doesn’t build things.
- Pandemic driving consumer finance.
Market Moving Headline: U.S. politicians are behaving like children by not passing a new stimulus bill that could help Americans whose income has been wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Wednesday at a New York Times conference. - Reuters
- Maersk CEO eyes volume rebound.
- Fed’s Williams discusses virus risks.
- Housing starts blew out estimations.
- Airlines prep for vaccine distribution.
- Apple is dropping its App Store fees.
- Biden looks to progress on stimulus.
- Target beats blew away on demand.
- GM to announce boosted EV spend.
- Goldman Sachs is restarting layoffs.
- US airlines preparing 737 for flights.
- CME plans volatility product launch.
- Barkin looking at need for more QE.
- Pfizer-BioNTech cure is streamlined.
