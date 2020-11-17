Fintech Focus For November 18, 2020

Quote Of The Day: We are what we repeatedly do; excellence, then, is not an act but a habit. - Aristotle

Fintech Movers: Robinhood Markets, the trading platform that’s proved popular with novice investors, has asked banks to pitch for roles in an initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter. - Bloomberg

Moven, Q2 team up on banking tech.

Mastercard plans Google Pay rollout.

Broadridge intros new VSM platform.

Luminex upgrades trade match tech.

Curv teams with Solaris Digital Asset.

Santander acquires Wirecard assets.

Revolut, TrueLayer team on banking.

Eris adds a SOFR swap, raises $2M.

Chase moves into buy now, pay later.

BoA looks to ICE’s FIX API for ETFs.

Fidelity Bank signs core banking deal.

Neobank Douugh launches in the US.

Archa is fixing corporate card market.

Payability, Newegg launch a solution.

Watch For This: Renaissance Technologies, which manages the world’s biggest quant hedge fund, and Two Sigma Advisers have seen losses across several of their funds in 2020, a sign of how unprecedented market volatility caused by the Covid-19 pandemic hurt even the most sophisticated traders. - Bloomberg

Pandemic accelerated rise of robots.

Caribbean attracting remote workers.

2021 will likely be toughest for banks.

Tesla problematic for fund managers.

Impacts of a Biden capital gains hike.

Top industries least affected by virus.

New show unpacking founder stories.

Market Moving Headline: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economic recovery is likely to continue at a “solid” pace yet risks losing momentum as the virus surges, adding that it was too soon to close the Fed’s emergency lending facilities. - Bloomberg