Fintech Focus For November 17, 2020
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2020 6:48pm   Comments
Quote Of The Day: Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love. - Mother Teresa

Fintech Movers: So far, in 2020 (January to October), FinTechs have raised approximately $35.69 billion compared to the $37.07 billion raised in the same period in 2019. - MEDICI

  • Software errors closed ASX Monday.
  • Banks implementing cloud computing.
  • Stake makes play for Millennial super.
  • tZERO ATS market data on Refinitiv.
  • Brazil CB launches instant payments.
  • Schwab launches an experience algo.
  • Wells Fargo providing new quant tech.
  • FXCM teams up with fintech oneZero.
  • BNP launches Amazon Alexa service.
  • Republic is acquiring NextSeed’s tech.
  • PwC divesting out of fintech business.
  • InvestiNation adds crowdfunding tech.
  • AmEx is fixing supply chain payments.
  • CVS eyes QR checkout code support.

Watch For This: Former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell, a Trump campaign lawyer, suggested in a Sunday interview that there is still more evidence coming out in President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud and irregularities. - ZeroHedge

  • Asia emerges as winner of pandemic.
  • COVID’s impact on B2B rebate deals.
  • Stop COVID-19 or save the economy.
  • Trump looks to withdraw more troops.
  • Paint upcharges costly for carmakers?
  • Biden’s victory came from the suburbs.

most-innovative-economies-infographic

Market Moving Headline: Positive news on Covid vaccines gives us greater confidence that the economic restart can re-accelerate in 2021 – and that the cumulative activity loss from the virus shock will ultimately be a fraction of that seen after the global financial crisis (GFC). - BlackRock

  • US logging 1M new coronavirus cases.
  • Tesla is getting added to the S&P 500.
  • Costco is paying out special dividends.
  • Faster recovery odds rise with vaccine.
  • OPEC is weighing an oil cuts extension.
  • Airbnb’s IPO filing shows slower growth.
  • Aluminum’s demand optimism prevails.
  • Berkshire is betting on vaccine makers.
  • Oil gets pop on promising vaccine news.
  • PNC’s BBVA buy preps national growth.
  • Moderna vaccine gives the world hope.
  • IBM taps DLT for gaming environments.
  • Vaccine doesn’t undermine yield search.

