Fintech Focus For November 17, 2020

Fintech Movers: So far, in 2020 (January to October), FinTechs have raised approximately $35.69 billion compared to the $37.07 billion raised in the same period in 2019. - MEDICI

Software errors closed ASX Monday.

Banks implementing cloud computing.

Stake makes play for Millennial super.

tZERO ATS market data on Refinitiv.

Brazil CB launches instant payments.

Schwab launches an experience algo.

Wells Fargo providing new quant tech.

FXCM teams up with fintech oneZero.

BNP launches Amazon Alexa service.

Republic is acquiring NextSeed’s tech.

PwC divesting out of fintech business.

InvestiNation adds crowdfunding tech.

AmEx is fixing supply chain payments.

CVS eyes QR checkout code support.

Watch For This: Former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell, a Trump campaign lawyer, suggested in a Sunday interview that there is still more evidence coming out in President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud and irregularities. - ZeroHedge

Asia emerges as winner of pandemic.

COVID’s impact on B2B rebate deals.

Stop COVID-19 or save the economy.

Trump looks to withdraw more troops.

Paint upcharges costly for carmakers?

Biden’s victory came from the suburbs.

Market Moving Headline: Positive news on Covid vaccines gives us greater confidence that the economic restart can re-accelerate in 2021 – and that the cumulative activity loss from the virus shock will ultimately be a fraction of that seen after the global financial crisis (GFC). - BlackRock