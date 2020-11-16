Fintech Focus For November 17, 2020
Quote Of The Day: Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love. - Mother Teresa
Fintech Movers: So far, in 2020 (January to October), FinTechs have raised approximately $35.69 billion compared to the $37.07 billion raised in the same period in 2019. - MEDICI
- Software errors closed ASX Monday.
- Banks implementing cloud computing.
- Stake makes play for Millennial super.
- tZERO ATS market data on Refinitiv.
- Brazil CB launches instant payments.
- Schwab launches an experience algo.
- Wells Fargo providing new quant tech.
- FXCM teams up with fintech oneZero.
- BNP launches Amazon Alexa service.
- Republic is acquiring NextSeed’s tech.
- PwC divesting out of fintech business.
- InvestiNation adds crowdfunding tech.
- AmEx is fixing supply chain payments.
- CVS eyes QR checkout code support.
Watch For This: Former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell, a Trump campaign lawyer, suggested in a Sunday interview that there is still more evidence coming out in President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud and irregularities. - ZeroHedge
- Asia emerges as winner of pandemic.
- COVID’s impact on B2B rebate deals.
- Stop COVID-19 or save the economy.
- Trump looks to withdraw more troops.
- Paint upcharges costly for carmakers?
- Biden’s victory came from the suburbs.
Market Moving Headline: Positive news on Covid vaccines gives us greater confidence that the economic restart can re-accelerate in 2021 – and that the cumulative activity loss from the virus shock will ultimately be a fraction of that seen after the global financial crisis (GFC). - BlackRock
- US logging 1M new coronavirus cases.
- Tesla is getting added to the S&P 500.
- Costco is paying out special dividends.
- Faster recovery odds rise with vaccine.
- OPEC is weighing an oil cuts extension.
- Airbnb’s IPO filing shows slower growth.
- Aluminum’s demand optimism prevails.
- Berkshire is betting on vaccine makers.
- Oil gets pop on promising vaccine news.
- PNC’s BBVA buy preps national growth.
- Moderna vaccine gives the world hope.
- IBM taps DLT for gaming environments.
- Vaccine doesn’t undermine yield search.
