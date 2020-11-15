Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fintech Focus For November 16, 2020
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2020 9:15pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

Quote Of The Day: If you are not willing to risk the usual, you will have to settle for the ordinary. - Jim Rohn

Fintech Movers: The most well-funded US fintech startup is SoFi, with $2.5B in disclosed equity funding. The San Francisco-based personal finance platform offers an array of financial products, from an investment platform to home loans to student loan refinancing. - CB Insights

  • Top 21 decentralized finance projects.
  • Citi invested in API low-code platform.
  • NAB, Lighter Capital team on lending.
  • Kuda, a challenger bank, raised $10M.
  • FINOS added open RegTech initiative.
  • Citadel heats up market share battles.
  • PayPal crypto service available to US.
  • Robinhood unlocks cash management.
  • Biden is progressive on payment tech.
  • Fintech VCs are getting larger, pricey.
  • Markets, fintech become more diverse.

Watch For This: America’s adversaries, even before the contentious U.S. election aftermath, had seen a weakened country given “cleavages in the body politic” that they think they can exploit, former President Barack Obama said. - Bloomberg

  • George Orwell comes to Hong Kong.
  • Elon Musk’s 2020 was crazy bonkers.
  • NYC intros mental health responders.
  • Quibi leaders’ failure is self-sabotage.
  • Formula One wants to ban wind tests.
  • Feature requirements of retail traders.

U.S.-Dollar-Performance-After-U.S.-Elections-1

Market Moving Headline: S&P 500 companies have a shot at returning to pre-pandemic levels of corporate profits in 2021, which we didn’t think was possible just a couple of months ago. We have to re-evaluate how much earnings power corporate America will have post-pandemic. - Jeffrey Buchbinder

  • Resurgent virus cuts into credit trend.
  • Positive EPS surprises are punished.
  • Momentum’s wings slowly melt away.
  • Reflation trade dealt more head fakes.
  • Target canceled subscription services.
  • Santander looking to cut 14% of jobs.
  • Uber is looking to sell self-driving unit.
  • 80% of NY hotels on verge of default.
  • Ray Dalio talking China’s importance.
  • Ford looking to make its own EV tech.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biden CB Insights citadel Citi Elon Musk FINOS FordFintech