Fintech Focus For November 16, 2020
Quote Of The Day: If you are not willing to risk the usual, you will have to settle for the ordinary. - Jim Rohn
Fintech Movers: The most well-funded US fintech startup is SoFi, with $2.5B in disclosed equity funding. The San Francisco-based personal finance platform offers an array of financial products, from an investment platform to home loans to student loan refinancing. - CB Insights
- Top 21 decentralized finance projects.
- Citi invested in API low-code platform.
- NAB, Lighter Capital team on lending.
- Kuda, a challenger bank, raised $10M.
- FINOS added open RegTech initiative.
- Citadel heats up market share battles.
- PayPal crypto service available to US.
- Robinhood unlocks cash management.
- Biden is progressive on payment tech.
- Fintech VCs are getting larger, pricey.
- Markets, fintech become more diverse.
Watch For This: America’s adversaries, even before the contentious U.S. election aftermath, had seen a weakened country given “cleavages in the body politic” that they think they can exploit, former President Barack Obama said. - Bloomberg
- George Orwell comes to Hong Kong.
- Elon Musk’s 2020 was crazy bonkers.
- NYC intros mental health responders.
- Quibi leaders’ failure is self-sabotage.
- Formula One wants to ban wind tests.
- Feature requirements of retail traders.
Market Moving Headline: S&P 500 companies have a shot at returning to pre-pandemic levels of corporate profits in 2021, which we didn’t think was possible just a couple of months ago. We have to re-evaluate how much earnings power corporate America will have post-pandemic. - Jeffrey Buchbinder
- Resurgent virus cuts into credit trend.
- Positive EPS surprises are punished.
- Momentum’s wings slowly melt away.
- Reflation trade dealt more head fakes.
- Target canceled subscription services.
- Santander looking to cut 14% of jobs.
- Uber is looking to sell self-driving unit.
- 80% of NY hotels on verge of default.
- Ray Dalio talking China’s importance.
- Ford looking to make its own EV tech.
