Fintech Focus For November 16, 2020

Quote Of The Day: If you are not willing to risk the usual, you will have to settle for the ordinary. - Jim Rohn

Fintech Movers: The most well-funded US fintech startup is SoFi, with $2.5B in disclosed equity funding. The San Francisco-based personal finance platform offers an array of financial products, from an investment platform to home loans to student loan refinancing. - CB Insights

Top 21 decentralized finance projects.

Citi invested in API low-code platform.

NAB, Lighter Capital team on lending.

Kuda, a challenger bank, raised $10M.

FINOS added open RegTech initiative.

Citadel heats up market share battles.

PayPal crypto service available to US.

Robinhood unlocks cash management.

Biden is progressive on payment tech.

Fintech VCs are getting larger, pricey.

Markets, fintech become more diverse.

Watch For This: America’s adversaries, even before the contentious U.S. election aftermath, had seen a weakened country given “cleavages in the body politic” that they think they can exploit, former President Barack Obama said. - Bloomberg

George Orwell comes to Hong Kong.

Elon Musk’s 2020 was crazy bonkers.

NYC intros mental health responders.

Quibi leaders’ failure is self-sabotage.

Formula One wants to ban wind tests.

Feature requirements of retail traders.

Market Moving Headline: S&P 500 companies have a shot at returning to pre-pandemic levels of corporate profits in 2021, which we didn’t think was possible just a couple of months ago. We have to re-evaluate how much earnings power corporate America will have post-pandemic. - Jeffrey Buchbinder