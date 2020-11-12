Market Overview

Fintech Focus For November 13, 2020
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2020 6:51pm   Comments
Fintech Header

Quote Of The Day: The purpose of our lives is to be happy. - Dalai Lama

Fintech Movers: Sandboxes offered by various federal and private banks, regulators, and large-scale organizations reflect the changing environment of bringing innovation to the table through collaboration. - MEDICI

  • NYCE launching a crowdfunding app.
  • Railsbank raised $37M in new round.
  • Finicity, BMO finalize data agreement.
  • Truebill poised to grow post Series C.
  • REX intros digital real estate platform.
  • Charles Schwab developing algo tech.
  • PayPal opens up app to crypto users.
  • Velo Labs teams with Kyber Network.
  • Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire TT.
  • Rapyd launches fraud prevention tool.
  • LiquidityBook adds a standalone CAT.
  • RJ O’Brien adopts post-trade platform.
  • Stash adding people to its leadership.

Watch For This: The FDA says a Washington state juice supplier is accused of inadequately monitoring toxic heavy metals. That could pose serious health risks to children, experts say. - The Counter

  • The sell-side stepping up automation.
  • Robinhood’s favorite pandemic stocks.
  • Empowering through financial literacy.
  • Target, Big Moods teamed on stickers.
  • How to measure Nasdaq-100 volatility.
  • AC/DC’s wild ride, new album release.
  • The 15-Minute City is an urban utopia.
  • Subscription services future of fintech.
  • Video of bad, high-speed Tesla wreck.

Market Moving Headline: Bill Ackman has insured his Pershing Square hedge fund against a surge in corporate defaults after making $2.6 billion on a similar bet in the spring, according to the Financial Times. - Reuters

  • Feds has subpoenaed Nikola on fraud.
  • Google critics call for swift EU actions.
  • Ford eyes leading share in EV market.
  • US airlines caution on winter problems.
  • The US partners with pharmacy chains.
  • NJ is weighing limit on indoor capacity.
  • Southwest warns of recovery is fading.
  • Fed Powell: winter may be challenging.
  • How to find growth in the market today.

