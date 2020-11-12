Fintech Focus For November 13, 2020
Quote Of The Day: The purpose of our lives is to be happy. - Dalai Lama
Fintech Movers: Sandboxes offered by various federal and private banks, regulators, and large-scale organizations reflect the changing environment of bringing innovation to the table through collaboration. - MEDICI
- NYCE launching a crowdfunding app.
- Railsbank raised $37M in new round.
- Finicity, BMO finalize data agreement.
- Truebill poised to grow post Series C.
- REX intros digital real estate platform.
- Charles Schwab developing algo tech.
- PayPal opens up app to crypto users.
- Velo Labs teams with Kyber Network.
- Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire TT.
- Rapyd launches fraud prevention tool.
- LiquidityBook adds a standalone CAT.
- RJ O’Brien adopts post-trade platform.
- Stash adding people to its leadership.
Watch For This: The FDA says a Washington state juice supplier is accused of inadequately monitoring toxic heavy metals. That could pose serious health risks to children, experts say. - The Counter
- The sell-side stepping up automation.
- Robinhood’s favorite pandemic stocks.
- Empowering through financial literacy.
- Target, Big Moods teamed on stickers.
- How to measure Nasdaq-100 volatility.
- AC/DC’s wild ride, new album release.
- The 15-Minute City is an urban utopia.
- Subscription services future of fintech.
- Video of bad, high-speed Tesla wreck.
Market Moving Headline: Bill Ackman has insured his Pershing Square hedge fund against a surge in corporate defaults after making $2.6 billion on a similar bet in the spring, according to the Financial Times. - Reuters
- Feds has subpoenaed Nikola on fraud.
- Google critics call for swift EU actions.
- Ford eyes leading share in EV market.
- US airlines caution on winter problems.
- The US partners with pharmacy chains.
- NJ is weighing limit on indoor capacity.
- Southwest warns of recovery is fading.
- Fed Powell: winter may be challenging.
- How to find growth in the market today.
