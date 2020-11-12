Fintech Focus For November 13, 2020

Quote Of The Day: The purpose of our lives is to be happy. - Dalai Lama

Fintech Movers: Sandboxes offered by various federal and private banks, regulators, and large-scale organizations reflect the changing environment of bringing innovation to the table through collaboration. - MEDICI

NYCE launching a crowdfunding app.

Railsbank raised $37M in new round.

Finicity, BMO finalize data agreement.

Truebill poised to grow post Series C.

REX intros digital real estate platform.

Charles Schwab developing algo tech.

PayPal opens up app to crypto users.

Velo Labs teams with Kyber Network.

Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire TT.

Rapyd launches fraud prevention tool.

LiquidityBook adds a standalone CAT.

RJ O’Brien adopts post-trade platform.

Stash adding people to its leadership.

Watch For This: The FDA says a Washington state juice supplier is accused of inadequately monitoring toxic heavy metals. That could pose serious health risks to children, experts say. - The Counter

The sell-side stepping up automation.

Robinhood’s favorite pandemic stocks.

Empowering through financial literacy.

Target, Big Moods teamed on stickers.

How to measure Nasdaq-100 volatility.

AC/DC’s wild ride, new album release.

The 15-Minute City is an urban utopia.

Subscription services future of fintech.

Video of bad, high-speed Tesla wreck.

Market Moving Headline: Bill Ackman has insured his Pershing Square hedge fund against a surge in corporate defaults after making $2.6 billion on a similar bet in the spring, according to the Financial Times. - Reuters