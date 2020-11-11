Fintech Focus For November 12, 2020
Quote Of The Day: It is our choices, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities. - J.K. Rowling
Fintech Movers: With the emergence of fintech-savvy institutions like challenger banks, regulating bodies have become concerned with the disruption of established institutions. - Benzinga
- CME launching new FX Market Profile.
- Nasdaq eyeing cloud, machine learning.
- Tech, COVID-19 and financial planning.
- Virtu launches pre-trade analytics tools.
- Rocket echoes innovation commitment.
- Refinitiv debuted AI-derived report tech.
- Marex Spectron buys a Chicago broker.
- AppBrilliance secured $3M in new funds.
- Crux added a Google Cloud partnership.
- Cloud9 teams with Enghouse Interactive.
- TraditionDATA adding IRS, FX to AWS.
- QuantHouse implements data upgrades.
- Coinbase grows Bison Trails integration.
- ION has secured a Broadway takeover.
- Citi testing the viability of video banking.
- Plutus Q4 2020 Payments Trend Report.
- RobustWealth on enhanced billing tech.
Watch For This: The Trump campaign has requested an emergency injunction in a federal lawsuit aimed at preventing the State of Michigan from certifying the results of last week's election until election officials can certify that only legally cast, on time, and legally observed ballots are included in the count. - ZeroHedge
- Vaccine cold storage needs a nightmare.
- 2020 is year of the cloud for hedge funds.
- EU wants to declare health emergencies.
- Georgia will be recounting votes by hand.
- COVID-19’s impact on B2B rebate deals.
- Zelle turns Venezuela into a cashless lab.
- How tech supercharges insurance space.
- Explore 30 years of ESG tech, innovation.
- Europe will pay less than US for vaccines.
- Pfizer CEO dumps 62% of stock on news.
Market Moving Headline: Global oil demand will rebound more slowly in 2021 than previously thought because of rising coronavirus cases, OPEC said on Wednesday, hampering efforts by the group and its allies to support the market. - Reuters
- Apple has launched non-Intel computers.
- Moderna to begin analyzing vaccine data.
- Brokerage executives talk market trends.
- Tech executives are added to Biden team.
- Target plans on reopening its looted store.
- Eurodollar futures point to Fed rate hikes.
- Honda mass-producing autonomous cars.
- TikTok owner logged $27B in ad revenue.
- A SoftBank unit reported $3.7B in losses.
- Russia’s Sputnik vaccine is 92% effective.
- Facebook extends post-election ad bans.
- American Airlines restarts flights to China.
- Alibaba’s Singles Day sales topped $74B.
- Amazon Ring video doorbell catching fire.
