Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fintech Focus For November 11, 2020
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2020 10:46pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

Quote Of The Day: Get busy living or get busy dying. - Stephen King

Fintech Movers: By adding fintech, SaaS businesses can increase revenue per customer by 2-5x* and open up new SaaS markets that previously may not have been accessible. - Andreessen Horowitz

  • Benzinga’s Fintech Award winners.
  • Sharesies democratizes investing.
  • oneZero extended its data access.
  • Interac, Walmart eye eCommerce.
  • Santander’s Mouro eyes proptech.
  • 2020 state of open banking report.
  • PAAY, Bluefin look to more security.
  • Advisor360 growing, expands team.
  • Lightico raised $13M in new round.
  • Grab leads $100M round in LinkAja.
  • Paytm added Payout Links for B2B.
  • Mastercard expanded City Possible.
  • Louwman adds Mendix leasing app.
  • Global Payments will join Citi event.
  • Election’s impact on fintech market.
  • UK to publish stablecoin regulation.

Watch For This: Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has been rolling out iris and facial biometric scan technology at all its immigration checkpoints, ramping up its border point biometric identifiers and replacing the less-reliable fingerprint scans. - Tech Wire

  • DOJ’s voter fraud investigator quits.
  • Pros unpack the rise in retail trading.
  • Soviet Ekranoplan rose from ocean.
  • Italy needs to spend $11.8B/month.
  • Treasury to issue new Green Bond.
  • US states are resuming lockdowns.
  • TikTok filed a challenge to US order.

ad-evolution-infographicMarket Moving Headline: Renewed certainty about the U.S.’ political future and the prospect of getting a handle on the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 means we’ll likely see a robust lineup of venture-backed companies going public in the final two months of this year and into early next. - Crunchbase

  • Economic forecasts are thrown out.
  • Uber rolling out reserve feature set.
  • US job openings and hiring sluggish.
  • Adobe bought Workfront for $1.5B.
  • American Airlines announces offer.
  • Vaccine may weaken stimulus need.
  • Enthusiast plans listing on Nasdaq.
  • Boeing loses more 737 MAX orders.
  • Strong demand absorbed issuance.
  • Amazon tees $3B for data centers.
  • Spotify buys Megaphone for $235M.
  • Alibaba Singles’ Day is an indicator.
  • McDonald’s intros a McPlant burger.
  • AMC raising $70M on vaccine hope.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Adobe Advisor360 Alibaba Amazon AMC American Airlines Andreessen HorowitzFintech