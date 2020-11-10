Fintech Focus For November 11, 2020
Quote Of The Day: Get busy living or get busy dying. - Stephen King
Fintech Movers: By adding fintech, SaaS businesses can increase revenue per customer by 2-5x* and open up new SaaS markets that previously may not have been accessible. - Andreessen Horowitz
- Benzinga’s Fintech Award winners.
- Sharesies democratizes investing.
- oneZero extended its data access.
- Interac, Walmart eye eCommerce.
- Santander’s Mouro eyes proptech.
- 2020 state of open banking report.
- PAAY, Bluefin look to more security.
- Advisor360 growing, expands team.
- Lightico raised $13M in new round.
- Grab leads $100M round in LinkAja.
- Paytm added Payout Links for B2B.
- Mastercard expanded City Possible.
- Louwman adds Mendix leasing app.
- Global Payments will join Citi event.
- Election’s impact on fintech market.
- UK to publish stablecoin regulation.
Watch For This: Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has been rolling out iris and facial biometric scan technology at all its immigration checkpoints, ramping up its border point biometric identifiers and replacing the less-reliable fingerprint scans. - Tech Wire
- DOJ’s voter fraud investigator quits.
- Pros unpack the rise in retail trading.
- Soviet Ekranoplan rose from ocean.
- Italy needs to spend $11.8B/month.
- Treasury to issue new Green Bond.
- US states are resuming lockdowns.
- TikTok filed a challenge to US order.
Market Moving Headline: Renewed certainty about the U.S.’ political future and the prospect of getting a handle on the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 means we’ll likely see a robust lineup of venture-backed companies going public in the final two months of this year and into early next. - Crunchbase
- Economic forecasts are thrown out.
- Uber rolling out reserve feature set.
- US job openings and hiring sluggish.
- Adobe bought Workfront for $1.5B.
- American Airlines announces offer.
- Vaccine may weaken stimulus need.
- Enthusiast plans listing on Nasdaq.
- Boeing loses more 737 MAX orders.
- Strong demand absorbed issuance.
- Amazon tees $3B for data centers.
- Spotify buys Megaphone for $235M.
- Alibaba Singles’ Day is an indicator.
- McDonald’s intros a McPlant burger.
- AMC raising $70M on vaccine hope.
