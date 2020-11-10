Meet The Winners Of The 2020 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards
Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, in partnership with financial data and insights platform Envestnet | Yodlee, held the sixth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Tuesday — a day of dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space.
The virtual event recognized and awarded disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change in the financial services space.
Here are the Benzinga Fintech Listmakers that that were presented with awards Tuesday at the 2020 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards:
Best Accelerator:
- Plug and Play Fintech
Best AI Platform:
- Accern Corporation
Best Alternative Investments:
- Rally Road
Best API:
- DriveWealth
Best Brokerage For Beginners:
- E*Trade
Best Brokerage For Forex:
- Forex.com
Best Brokerage For Options Traders:
- TD Ameritrade / Schwab
Best Brokerage For Trading Futures:
- NinjaTrader
Best Canadian Brokerage:
- Questrade
Best Data Analysis Tool:
- Sigma Ratings
Best Digital Bank:
- Branch
Best Financial Literacy Tool:
- Greenlight
Best Financial Research Companies:
- Investor’s Business Daily (IBD)
Best InsurTech:
- Haven Life Insurance Agency
Best Investment Research Technology:
- New Constructs
Best Lending Platform:
- GROUNDFLOOR
Best New Product:
- TradeStation
Best Payments App:
- DailyPay
Best Robo-Advisor:
- Titan
Best Trading Technology:
- Interactive Brokers
Best Use Of Blockchain:
- Paxful
Best Wealth Management Software:
- Apex Clearing
Influential Data Scientist:
- Ajay Krishna
Lifetime Achievement:
- William J. O’Neil
Most Impactful Brokerage Executive:
- Barry Metzger, Schwab
Additionally, Envestnet | Yodlee presented the following awards to highlight those companies that made significant technological progress in light of recent economic challenges:
Innovation During COVID-19:
- QuantaVerse
Most Innovative International FinTech:
- Standard Bank
- 86 400
Best FinTech Ecosystem Partner:
- Carolina Fintech Hub
Most Innovative FinTech Startup:
- Grow My Harvest
Most Innovative Financial Institution:
- Wells Fargo
People’s Choice:
- Voyager
Benzinga’s CEO and founder Jason Raznick also gave out the following awards:
Trader Empowerment Award:
- NinjaTrader
Trailblazer of the Year:
- Robinhood
Best Tool for Educating Traders:
- Fidelity
Asset Class Domination:
- eToro
Best Go To Market Strategies:
- JPMorgan
Best Brokerage For Short Selling:
- TradeZero
Best Mobile Brokerage:
- Webull
“The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards enable disruptive fintech companies to be recognized for the change they are making in the financial space,” Raznick said.
To participate in the future recognition of disruptive innovation in financial services, please visit bzawards.com to learn more. Complete results for the Benzinga Fintech Awards, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found here.
