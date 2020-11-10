Meet The Winners Of The 2020 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, in partnership with financial data and insights platform Envestnet | Yodlee , held the sixth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Tuesday — a day of dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space.

The virtual event recognized and awarded disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change in the financial services space.

Here are the Benzinga Fintech Listmakers that that were presented with awards Tuesday at the 2020 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards:

Best Accelerator:

Plug and Play Fintech

Best AI Platform:

Accern Corporation

Best Alternative Investments:

Rally Road

Best API:

DriveWealth

Best Brokerage For Beginners:

E*Trade

Best Brokerage For Forex:

Forex.com

Best Brokerage For Options Traders:

TD Ameritrade / Schwab

Best Brokerage For Trading Futures:

NinjaTrader

Best Canadian Brokerage:

Questrade

Best Data Analysis Tool:

Sigma Ratings

Best Digital Bank:

Branch

Best Financial Literacy Tool:

Greenlight

Best Financial Research Companies:

Investor’s Business Daily (IBD)

Best InsurTech:

Haven Life Insurance Agency

Best Investment Research Technology:

New Constructs

Best Lending Platform:

GROUNDFLOOR

Best New Product:

TradeStation

Best Payments App:

DailyPay

Best Robo-Advisor:

Titan

Best Trading Technology:

Interactive Brokers

Best Use Of Blockchain:

Paxful

Best Wealth Management Software:

Apex Clearing

Influential Data Scientist:

Ajay Krishna

Lifetime Achievement:

William J. O’Neil

Most Impactful Brokerage Executive:

Barry Metzger, Schwab

Additionally, Envestnet | Yodlee presented the following awards to highlight those companies that made significant technological progress in light of recent economic challenges:

Innovation During COVID-19:

QuantaVerse

Most Innovative International FinTech:

Standard Bank

86 400

Best FinTech Ecosystem Partner:

Carolina Fintech Hub

Most Innovative FinTech Startup:

Grow My Harvest

Most Innovative Financial Institution:

Wells Fargo

People’s Choice:

Voyager

Benzinga’s CEO and founder Jason Raznick also gave out the following awards:

Trader Empowerment Award:

NinjaTrader

Trailblazer of the Year:

Robinhood

Best Tool for Educating Traders:

Fidelity

Asset Class Domination:

eToro

Best Go To Market Strategies:

JPMorgan

Best Brokerage For Short Selling:

TradeZero

Best Mobile Brokerage:

Webull

“The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards enable disruptive fintech companies to be recognized for the change they are making in the financial space,” Raznick said.