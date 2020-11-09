Fintech Focus For November 10, 2020
Quote Of The Day: A dying man can do nothing easy. - Benjamin Franklin
Fintech Movers: The rise of new financial technologies will call for new approaches to regulation, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Monday. - WSJ
- UK fintech industry braces for Brexit.
- Mastercard Start Path adds fintechs.
- Druckenmiller made a bet on bitcoin.
- Goldman Sachs automated workflow.
- TP ICAP launches news trading tech.
- JPM added ESG to its data platform.
- Wells Fargo’s accelerator expanded.
- HSBC, Young Money develop Fin-Ed.
- Google can lock devices on defaults.
- NJ adds digital asset technology act.
- TrustPay launches auto-refund tools.
- SGX, CME expand their partnership.
- Lloyds, Demica team on finance tech.
- Euronext failures bring on questions.
- Orlando-based Finexio adds funding.
- Figure Tech applies for bank charter.
- Sugar raises funds for financing tech.
- IDX deployed AxeTrading’s platform.
- Envestnet | Yodlee intros sales head.
- Upstart’s IPO filings reveal earnings.
- ICE Clear Credit intros CDS clearing.
Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:
Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.
Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event, this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.
Today's disruptive innovator is Pepperstone, a Melbourne-based broker.
For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards! To meet the biggest names in fintech and discover emerging trends, get tickets here.
Watch For This: Drug companies Pfizer and BioNTech have said that their BNT162b2 coronavirus vaccine showed 90% efficacy against Covid-19 in testing and could be rolled out this year. - Financial News
- Trump fired his Secretary of Defense.
- October saw birth of 14 new unicorns.
- Experian boosting credit using Netflix.
- Ben Carson tests positive for COVID.
- Traders frustrated by broker outages.
Market Moving Headline: Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential race likely ushers in a near-term market environment dominated by low rates, a hunt for yield and growth stocks. - BlackRock
- SocGen confirmed job cuts on costs.
- United Airlines is adding more flights.
- UK’s Johnson sets up investor units.
- Biogen plunged 30% on FDA voting.
- Apple’s new Macs to revive PC wars.
- OPEC+ output deal may be tweaked.
- Zoom will enhance security per FTC.
- US consumers’ views on labor mixed.
- Nikola’s negotiation with GM ongoing.
- Alibaba overtakes IBM on cloud tech.
- VF Corp buying Supreme streetwear.
- GM speeds rollout of its EV program.
- EU hits US with tariffs, looks to Biden.
- McDonald’s launches growth strategy.
- World trade faces a container crunch.
- Spot markets fuel Bitcoin’s price rally.
- Biden plans focus on R&D, oversight.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Alibaba AxeTrading Ben Carson Benjamin Franklin Biogen BioNTech BlackrockFintech