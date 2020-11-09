Fintech Focus For November 10, 2020

Quote Of The Day: A dying man can do nothing easy. - Benjamin Franklin

Fintech Movers: The rise of new financial technologies will call for new approaches to regulation, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Monday. - WSJ

UK fintech industry braces for Brexit.

Mastercard Start Path adds fintechs.

Druckenmiller made a bet on bitcoin.

Goldman Sachs automated workflow.

TP ICAP launches news trading tech.

JPM added ESG to its data platform.

Wells Fargo’s accelerator expanded.

HSBC, Young Money develop Fin-Ed.

Google can lock devices on defaults.

NJ adds digital asset technology act.

TrustPay launches auto-refund tools.

SGX, CME expand their partnership.

Lloyds, Demica team on finance tech.

Euronext failures bring on questions.

Orlando-based Finexio adds funding.

Figure Tech applies for bank charter.

Sugar raises funds for financing tech.

IDX deployed AxeTrading’s platform.

Envestnet | Yodlee intros sales head.

Upstart’s IPO filings reveal earnings.

ICE Clear Credit intros CDS clearing.

Watch For This: Drug companies Pfizer and BioNTech have said that their BNT162b2 coronavirus vaccine showed 90% efficacy against Covid-19 in testing and could be rolled out this year. - Financial News

Trump fired his Secretary of Defense.

October saw birth of 14 new unicorns.

Experian boosting credit using Netflix.

Ben Carson tests positive for COVID.

Traders frustrated by broker outages.

Market Moving Headline: Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential race likely ushers in a near-term market environment dominated by low rates, a hunt for yield and growth stocks. - BlackRock