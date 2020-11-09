Meet Schaeffer's Investment Research, An Educational Resource With A Wealth Of Information On Options Trading

Benzinga will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards on Nov. 10, 2020. A day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

About Schaeffer’s

In business for almost 40 years, Schaeffer’s conducts market research to provide stock and options trading recommendations, options education, and market commentary.

In the 1980s when Schaeffer’s was first founded, there was little knowledge about the options market. Options trading was not then the well-known investment strategy that it is today. Founder of the company Bernie Schaeffer realized the need for an options newsletter and set out to make his own given his years of experience as an actuary.

After learning how to produce a newsletter, Schaeffer and his partner produced the world’s first options-centric newsletter The Option Advisor for retail investors, and thus began Schaeffer’s Investment Research.

Core Product Portfolio

Schaeffer’s core flagship offering is its Option Advisor newsletter, but the company offers a plethora of additional educational resources.

They offer live trading alerts that provide trader recommendations during market hours. You can subscribe to alerts specifically geared towards directional call and put buying strategies with commentary, graphics, and in-depth analysis.

Schaeffer’s also offers two educational services. The first service, Getting Started With Options, is excellent for beginners looking to learn more about options trading and how to get started.

The second, Options Academy Straddles, is an in-depth series of courses on techniques and concepts to help you excel at options trading. The Academy focuses on a strategy that’s designed to take advantage of market volatility — a helpful tool given the current market.

Use Case, Recent Developments

In more recent content offerings, Schaeffer’s has brought back their podcast, Schaeffer’s Market Mashup.

The podcast, hosted by managing editor Patrick Martin, is a perfect morning listen that covers current market-related news.

The podcast’s most recent episodes covered topics such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Day, vaccine problems, ETF’s, the VIX, and election volatility.

Innovation Outlook

Since its inception, Schaeffer’s has been focused on being an educational platform/resource for both new and experienced investors.

“Our goal at Schaeffer’s is to provide individual traders with the power to trade on a professional level, without that professional-sized account. From beginner to expert-level options traders, ongoing education is a critical part of success,” said Matthew Timpane, senior market strategist at Schaeffer’s.

To learn more about Schaeffer’s, click here.