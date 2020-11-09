Fintech Focus For November 9, 2020

Quote Of The Day: We don’t see things as they are, we see them as we are. - Ana’s Nin

Fintech Movers: Major finance players are using distributed ledger technology to reshape the capital markets infrastructure that powers the trade of stocks, bonds, and other securities. - CB Insights

Starling is raising a new funding round.

Vivid Money raises $17.6M for banking.

FDIC hiring legal with fintech expertise.

Emerging life-insurtech trends to watch.

Deutsche Börse invested into Clarity AI.

Aussie fintech, regtech face new probe.

Finspo launched mortgage broking arm.

Figure Technologies applies for charter.

Marshmallow raises $30M for insurtech.

WhatsApp rolled out payments in India.

Moody’s acquires ownership in MioTech.

Garanti BBVA added PFM app features.

Newer business models embed fintech.

An ING payments firm involved in fraud.

BMO added new AI-powered cashtrack.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is Tradovate, a cloud-based trading platform.

Watch For This: Ballot measures were approved in California to restrict commercial use of user data and in Michigan to require warrants for searches of electronic information. - Wired

Robinhood, Citadel, and market making.

Electoral College: The Election Timeline.

Biden to announce COVID-19 taskforce.

Starting a venture fund if you’re not rich.

Software gave 6K Trump votes to Biden.

What it actually costs to do a public offer.

New ballot measures that passed, failed.

Police captured the Trump Unity Bridge.

What social networks learned from 2016.

AOC, Tlaib back bill for national banking.

Florida may be seeing jet-powered taxis.

Market Moving Headline: [T]he economic recovery is poised to further weaken through the remainder of the year. - Morning Consult