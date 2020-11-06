Innovation And Disruption Take The Spotlight At This Year's Global Fintech Awards

Benzinga’s annual Global FinTech Awards are next week and, for the second year in a row, industry-leading data aggregation and analytics platform and FinTech pioneer Envestnet | Yodlee is helping to make this year’s ceremony the biggest and most exciting one to date.

In addition to the hotly anticipated awards ceremony, scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, the virtual event is also packed to the brim with industry networking events and fireside chats featuring some of the most influential voices in banking, investing and technology.

Early bird tickets to the ceremony are available now at no charge, while all-access tickets to online networking seminars and intimate Q&A sessions are still available at a limited discounted rate. For those looking to cast their lot for their favorite company or individual, voting will remain open until the day of the ceremony where the winners will be chosen from the top ten listmakers for each category.

Awards For Innovation And Disruption Return

With only a few weeks left until the ceremony, some of the most high-profile and impactful categories are still in contention, including Envestnet | Yodless’s FinTech Innovation Achievement Awards.

The special categories, which in 2019 honored entities like Citi FinTech and the Fintech Sandbox, return to again highlight innovators and disruptors within the financial service. They include:

Most Innovative Financial Institution

Most Innovative FinTech Startup

Best FinTech Ecosystem Partner

Most Innovative International FinTech

And as the FinTech community prepares to come together to honor companies and individuals that have distinguished themselves through the unprecedented changes that have characterized 2020, Envestnet | Yodlee has added one new category to the proceedings: Innovation During COVID-19.

Honoring Achievements In Challenging Times

In a time that is desperate for new solutions to contemporary challenges, the Innovation During COVID-19 category will distinguish companies that have made significant technological progress in light of recent social and economic challenges.

The nominees for this entirely unique honor include companies and individuals that have adapted to the new circumstances imposed by the pandemic and, in doing so, uncovered new efficiencies to improve the financial services industry beyond the hardships it faces today. Most importantly, the award looks to honor companies that have expanded resources aimed at expanding financial wellness resources to a greater array of consumers, redefining the industry for good.

Voting will end soon, so follow the link for the full list of nominees along with additional information on the planned networking sessions and fireside chats that will lead up to the big event.