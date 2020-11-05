Fintech Focus For November 6, 2020

Quote Of The Day: One man with courage makes a majority. - Andrew Jackson

Fintech Movers: The Department of Justice has filed an antitrust lawsuit challenging Visa’s proposed $5.3 billion acquisition of Plaid. - TechCrunch

WhatsApp to expand payments tech.

A Biden win could be good for fintech.

Citadel grows its European presence.

Coinbase on a Japanese hiring spree.

Fidelity adds an engineering initiative.

Accern recognized for innovative tech.

Nasdaq, HKEx look to DLT disruption.

EML’s FINLAB invested in Hydrogen.

HSBC to launching Transferwise rival.

Quantopian closes, joining Robinhood.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is CloudQuant , a cloud-based trading strategy incubator.

Watch For This: With daily U.S. cases edging toward 100,000, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan were among states reporting record Covid-19 infections on Thursday. Ohio’s governor called the state’s numbers “shockingly high,” while Coloradans were urged to cancel any plans for big Thanksgiving get-togethers. - Bloomberg

USPS worker blows whistle on fraud.

Facebook shuts down poll watchers.

Slack can track employee efficiency.

Unpacking stock splits using options.

Newer, modern car designs lack soul.

Florida voted in favor of a $15 wage.

Market Moving Headline: At a virtual news conference following a two-day policy meeting, during which Fed officials voted unanimously to leave interest rates near zero, Powell said that economic growth and the jobs market are recovering, but improvements are “moderating” [and] below pre-pandemic levels. - Al Jazeera