Fintech Focus For November 6, 2020
Fintech Movers: The Department of Justice has filed an antitrust lawsuit challenging Visa’s proposed $5.3 billion acquisition of Plaid. - TechCrunch
- WhatsApp to expand payments tech.
- A Biden win could be good for fintech.
- Citadel grows its European presence.
- Coinbase on a Japanese hiring spree.
- Fidelity adds an engineering initiative.
- Accern recognized for innovative tech.
- Nasdaq, HKEx look to DLT disruption.
- EML’s FINLAB invested in Hydrogen.
- HSBC to launching Transferwise rival.
- Quantopian closes, joining Robinhood.
Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:
Watch For This: With daily U.S. cases edging toward 100,000, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan were among states reporting record Covid-19 infections on Thursday. Ohio’s governor called the state’s numbers “shockingly high,” while Coloradans were urged to cancel any plans for big Thanksgiving get-togethers. - Bloomberg
- USPS worker blows whistle on fraud.
- Facebook shuts down poll watchers.
- Slack can track employee efficiency.
- Unpacking stock splits using options.
- Newer, modern car designs lack soul.
- Florida voted in favor of a $15 wage.
Market Moving Headline: At a virtual news conference following a two-day policy meeting, during which Fed officials voted unanimously to leave interest rates near zero, Powell said that economic growth and the jobs market are recovering, but improvements are “moderating” [and] below pre-pandemic levels. - Al Jazeera
- Claims drop as the labor market gains.
- US plans to greenlight antibody drug.
- Uber sees slow recovery in US market.
- Oil price path depends on virus control.
- GM pulls $4B in profit post-shutdown.
- Apple must face a shareholder lawsuit.
- Bombardier faces a UK bribery probe.
- Trade deficit narrows as exports jump.
- Square reported $1.63B in BTC sales.
- GM boosts spending on EV innovation.
