Fintech Focus For November 4, 2020

Fintech Movers: Voice technology has the potential to improve financial services in more ways than just convenience and accessibility. - SDK.finance

Alameda invests $3M in 3Commas.

Schwab on advisor tech integration.

Eurex extends its clearing incentive.

Bitters intros crypto trading platform.

CIBC launched its GoalPlanner tech.

ZenGo to launch a crypto debit card.

Fiserv intros contactless payments.

China’s clampdown on microlending.

Credit Suisse tapped Torstone tech.

Temenos to host SCALE conference.

PayPal details its digital wallet plan.

How RBC built an AI trade platform.

Watch For This: Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and other top banks must face claims that they conspired to fix the price of “variable rate demand obligations,” a type of municipal infrastructure bond that can be redeemed at short-term interest rates that are reset weekly. - Bloomberg

Spotting a misleading election map.

Deutsche trying to sever Trump ties.

Boxed Water disrupts bottle industry.

TikTok Sway House donates masks.

NYC executives going to work by air.

Robocalls to voters are investigated.

Photo from Mortgage Monitor by Black Knight.

Market Moving Headline: The markets are now repricing the risk of more restrictive measures on businesses globally related to increasing infections. GDP estimates for full year 2020 are varied, but unequivocally negative. Most analysts are predicting an annualized slowdown in the neighborhood of 5%. - Cboe