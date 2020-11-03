6 Cybersecurity Stock Ideas For Election Season

Malicious actors have attempted to undermine the U.S. democracy in the past, and as the final votes are cast in the presidential election Tuesday, cyber threats in the form of disruption and misinformation will remain strong.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also triggered an increase in cyber threats and online phishing attacks.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has released the results of its sixth global incident response threat report, “The Cybersecurity Tipping Point: Election, COVID-19 Create Perfect Storm for Increasingly Sophisticated Cyberattacks.”

Cybersecurity has remained a top concern during the presidential election, and nation-state attackers pose a significant threat, the report said.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) found that 73% of respondents believe there will be foreign influence on the 2020 U.S. presidential election, and 60% believe it will be influenced by a cyberattack.

6 Cybersecurity Stocks:For those eyeing up the space for investment opportunities, here are six companies active in the cybersecurity space.

Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) provides software for machine log analysis. Its flagship solution, Splunk Enterprise, is employed across a multitude of use cases including application management, IT operations, and security. The company has historically deployed its solutions on-premises, but the software-as-a-service delivery model is growing in popularity with Splunk Cloud. The company derives revenue from software licenses, as well as cloud subscriptions, maintenance, and support. Splunk shares were trading up 2.05% at $195.27 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $225.89 and a 52-week low of $93.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor that sells security appliances, subscriptions, and support into enterprises, government entities and service providers. The company's product portfolio includes firewall appliances, virtual firewalls, endpoint protection, cloud security, and cybersecurity analytics. The Santa Clara, California, firm was established in 2005 and sells its products worldwide. Palo Alto Networks shares were trading up 2.9% at $228.19 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $275.03 and a 52-week low of $125.47.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) provides information technology security solutions to protect data, infrastructure and assets across the enterprise. The company's software solutions focus on protecting privileged accounts, credentials and secrets. Its products and services include Enterprise Password Vault, Privileged Session Manager and Privileged Threat Analytics. CyberArk Software shares were trading up 1.76% at $101.46 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $144.90 and a 52-week low of $69.50.

Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR) develops and sells a broad portfolio of network products including physical and virtual application delivery controllers, web application firewalls, intrusion prevention systems and other security products geared toward large enterprise and service provider segments. It offers infrastructure that supports DDoS scrubbing center services, WAF and bot management cloud-based services. In addition, It provides other services through the cloud, such as Cloud Workload Protect and Content Delivery Network. Radware shares were trading 1.94% higher at $22.63 at last check. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.99 and a 52-week low of $16.02.

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a cybersecurity vendor that sells products, support and services to small and midsize businesses, enterprises and government entities. Its products include unified threat management appliances, firewalls, network security and its Security Fabric security platform. Its services revenue is primarily from FortiGuard security subscriptions and FortiCare technical support. At the end of 2019, products were 37% of revenue and services were 63% of sales. The California-based company sells products worldwide, with the Americas representing 43% of sales in 2019. Fortinet shares were trading up 1.8% at $112.58 at last check. The stock has a 52-week high of $151.95 and a 52-week low of $70.20.

Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions to enterprises, government entities and small- and medium-sized businesses. The firm's solutions are delivered through the Qualsys Cloud Platform and provide security intelligence by automating the life cycle of IT asset discovery, security assessment and compliance management. Its solutions enable customers to collect and analyze large amounts of IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities and recommend actions. The company derives revenue from subscriptions to its cloud-based solutions, typically on an annual basis. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States. Qualys shares were trading up 2% at $91.67 at last check. The stock has a 52-week high of $125.22 and a 52-week low of $63.37.

