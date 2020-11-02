Fintech Focus For November 3, 2020

Quote Of The Day: I’d start a war just to illustrate the value of peace. - Clint Eastwood

Fintech Movers: According to the Amex Trendex: Holiday Business Spend Survey, 78% of small- and mid-size business owners and financial decision makers said payment flexibility is important during this holiday season, with a majority planning to focus their spending on technology (54%), protective equipment (40%), and office supplies (38%). - American Express

Osom unveils new quant trading tool kit.

Mastercard hones AI to fight cyber risks.

Digital yuan completes 4M transactions.

PayPal’s earnings good news for fintech.

Radius launches commercial bank tech.

Mode acquired the total control of JG00.

FX algos contribute to thinning or book.

Hong Kong’s fintech development grows.

Afterbanks expands, launches in Mexico.

Paxful introduced new crypto debit card.

SEC intros Reg CF, A+ funding increase.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is Paxful , a global peer-to-peer bitcoin market.

Watch For This: The coronavirus continued its unrelenting surge across the U.S., with cases in soaring key battleground states on the eve of the presidential election. New Jersey has the most patients on ventilators since early July, and Massachusetts shut down nighttime activities. - Bloomberg

Podcast pushes criminal justice reform.

NJ expects virus wave to peak in 2021.

Biden has a slim edge in Pennsylvania.

Analysts turn to Mike Tyson inspiration.

Ex-inmates struggle in banking system.

Russia’s airbrushed car scene is wack.

White House plots to purge its Cabinet.

Market Moving Headline: Overall market performance also tends to stall leading into an election. Although once a result is known, the market tends to see a return to positive performance regardless of which party wins, even if the incumbent party doesn’t retain the White House. - Nasdaq