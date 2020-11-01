Fintech Focus For November 2, 2020

Quote Of The Day: The secret of success is to do the common thing uncommonly well. - John D. Rockefeller Jr.

Fintech Movers: Coinbase Card is a Visa debit card that allows users to spend their cryptocurrency funds directly from their Coinbase accounts. The card is accepted at any retailer that accepts Visa debit cards. Notably, the card will come with spending rewards. - The Block

Robinhood revamps portfolio screens.

SocGen future-proofs banking models.

JPM says ‘JPM Coin’ ready for usage.

Velox reinvents front office technology.

Wise raises $12M for business banking.

Singapore’s DBS adds crypto exchange.

NerdWallet buys SMB fintech Fundera.

Jiko raised $40M to build a T-bill bank.

Fidelity expands crypto custody service.

Genesis issues $5.2B in new loans Q3.

Credit Karma to sell tax-prep to Square.

Verizon unveils blockchain technology.

Tech companies clamor in giving credit.

Visa to buy YellowPepper payment firm.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is Artery Pay , a cannabis banking program.

For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards ! To meet the biggest names in fintech and discover emerging trends, get tickets here .

Watch For This: When implementing new digital transformation projects, businesses are focused on investing in and implementing the key technology and solutions but aren’t considering the importance of staff buy-in and acceptance of the project, which is intrinsically linked to its overall success. - Tech Wire

Telehealth deals are up at every stage.

Bond actor Sean Connery dies in sleep.

Europe virus cases doubled in 5 weeks.

Fauci issued COVID-19 warning for US.

How Nasdaq Inc beat the Nasdaq 100.

High earners in finance, tech leave NY.

Biden win and red Congress is a no-go.

England announces 1-month lockdown.

Overconfident predictions for markets.

France makes arrests over Nice attack.

City rents fall while suburban rents rise.

Market Moving Headline: The world’s biggest economy is entering a marathon week that spans a presidential election, a meeting of the Federal Reserve and the latest snapshot of the coronavirus-hit labor market. - Bloomberg