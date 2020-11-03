Meet Accern, A 2020 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Finalist

Benzinga will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, on Nov. 10, 2020.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Accern.

About Accern

Founded in 2014, Accern specializes in AI workflows for enterprises. The company is a pioneer in the no-code industry, allowing leading organizations, such as Allianz SE (OTC: ALIZY), IBM Corporation (NYSE: IBM), and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF), the ability to build and deploy AI solutions with ease.

In the simplest way possible: Accern is a no-code AI development platform.

Core Product Portfolio

Accern comes as a holistic solution for scaling AI adoption in tech-focused organizations.

The company’s core product portfolio consists of solutions catered to the following industries:

Asset Managers: Uncover ideas, accelerate portfolio intelligence, and manage risk.

Asset Owners: Perform due diligence, monitor external investments, and manage risk.

Wealth Managers: Provide client-specific advice and product recommendations.

Quantitative Managers: Create alternative data sets, and construct investment signals.

Private Markets: Screening, enhanced due diligence, and monitor portfolio companies.

Insurance: Detect fraud, improve underwriting and distribution, and automate claims.

Banking: Improve lending decisions, increase coverage, and manage risk.

Use Case, Recent Developments

On June 8, Accern announced the closure of a $13 million Series A for its no-code AI solution that helps finance process big data. The round was led by Fusion Fund, with participation by Mighty Capital, Allianz Life Ventures, Vectr Fintech Partners, and Viaduct Ventures, among others.

In a statement on the development, co-founder and CEO Kumesh Aroomoogan said: “We plan to invest in our product and grow our team with a focus on sales expansion. We will make our platform even easier to use so companies can adopt AI across their organizations even faster. Lastly, we’re also focusing on building distribution channels and strategic relationships with firms that can help us scale exponentially.”

Innovation Outlook

Going forward, Accern looks to be on the front lines of innovation in AI-driven workflows for enterprises. It will accomplish this through a focus on scale and know-how.

“Our plan is to continue to innovate our product and to provide the best no-code AI platform to asset management, insurance, and banking sectors. We will also be expanding into other sectors like healthcare and technology later,” Aroomoogan added.

