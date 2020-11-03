Meet Wilshire Phoenix, A 2020 Benzinga Fintech Awards Finalist

Benzinga will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, on Nov. 10, 2020.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Wilshire Phoenix.

About Wilshire Phoenix

Founded in 2018, Wilshire Phoenix is a fintech specializing in investor experiences. The company is at the forefront of financial innovation, tracking and analyzing shifting financial landscapes to develop products for the various challenges investors face.

In the simplest way possible: Wilshire Phoenix helps investors achieve their goals in today’s shifting financial landscape.

Core Product Portfolio

Wilshire Phoenix allows investors exposure to emerging market trends not traditionally covered by existing products.

The company’s core product portfolio consists of the following funds which are currently in registration with the SEC:

wShares Enhanced Gold Trust

wShares Bitcoin Commodity Trust

Use Case, Recent Developments

On October 21, Wilshire Phoenix announced the arrival of its earlier mentioned wShares product, allowing investors access to products designed with simplicity, risk-mitigation, and efficiency in mind.

In a statement on the development, Wilshire Phoenix partner Will Cai said: “Despite the volume of new product introduction we’ve seen, there are some opportunities to improve the investor experience with volatility mitigation, lower cost or better product structure.”

“We created wShares with the idea that we could advance certain established categories while opening new doors for investors in other areas.”

Innovation Outlook

Going forward, Wilshire Phoenix looks to be on the front lines of innovation in the ETF and index fund space. It will accomplish this by expanding its wShares product offering through proprietary methodologies.

“Launching wShares is a testament to all the hard work that our team has devoted over the past few years,” said managing partner William Herrmann. “We’re now one step closer to bringing our products to market. We thrive on pushing boundaries and will continue to do so. Investors deserve better access to differentiated strategies.”

