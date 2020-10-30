Robinhood Makes It Easier For Investors To Track Performance With New Display

Robinhood, a retail trading platform that offers investors commission-free stock, ETF, options trading and cash management, has announced a beta launch of updated portfolio screens, making it easier for clients to track their investment performance.

What Happened: As part of a vision to democratize finance for all, Robinhood introduced high-yield savings accounts, fractional and recurring investments in U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, as well as cryptocurrency and options trading.

To make it easier for investors to track their performance, Robinhood changed the way portfolio cash balances are displayed and returns are calculated.

Now, the value on the investing tab reflects the value of investments, less margin, and returns are calculated on net investments.

“This is definitely helpful to customers because it allows you to see your returns based on your net investments, and they aren’t affected by deposits or withdrawals, which they previously were,” a Robinhood spokesperson told Benzinga.

Additionally, a user’s cash balance will be displayed on the cash tab, which will be home to further cash management data, such as deposit history.

“We want to make a distinction between your investing value and your cash balance,” the spokesperson said.

Why It Matters: Overall, the new update is a reflection of Robinhood’s commitment to making financial markets more transparent and consumable for all investors.

“We’re just trying to allow you to do more with your brokerage account,” according to Robinhood.

Photo courtesy of Robinhood.