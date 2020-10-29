Fintech Focus For October 30, 2020
Quote Of The Day: Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn't do than by the ones you did do. So, throw off the bowlines, sail away from safe harbor, catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore, Dream, Discover. - Mark Twain
Fintech Movers: The democratization of AI technology means that it’s no longer confined to the university lab or the big corporate R&D lab, but available to individual developers and startups that can get going on this journey very easily and quickly. - Dr. Steve Flinter
- T. Rowe grows active ETF access.
- STT, Linear Investments integrated.
- PAYMYNT intros a rewards system.
- US is inching toward open banking.
- BBH, Bloomberg team on ETF tech.
- Barclays intros a virtual accelerator.
- Mastercard DLT innovates AgTech.
- JPM invests in UK’s Icon Solutions.
- Ripple invests in Japan’s MoneyTap.
- FTX launches BTC pairs for stocks.
- Assurely raises to expand offerings.
- Radius intros API banking platform.
- Play2Pay announces an expansion.
- NorthOne added new banking tech.
Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:
Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.
Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event, this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.
Today's disruptive innovator is QTrade, a Canada-based investment broker.
Watch For This: Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said Muslims have a right to “kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past”. - Al Jazeera
- US goes forward with sale of F-35s.
- COVID-19 is Darwinism on steroids.
- Rural counties break COVID record.
- Police brutality lawsuits are piling up.
Market Moving Headline: Market participants are increasingly anticipating a blue wave as a likely outcome, with limited time remaining to shift the momentum. Now, if it's an outcome other than the Biden win and a front-loaded fiscal package, there's definitely room for disappointment. - JPM
- Oil falling alongside lockdown angst.
- Foreign IPOS on track for great year.
- Apple lower on an iPhone sales miss.
- Amazon projects strong sales growth.
- Moderna plans report of vaccine data.
- Spotify looks to more price increases.
- Exxon to cut 14K jobs on oil demand.
- Market expectation for 2020 election.
- Google beats sales with ad spending.
- Fauci: No vaccine until January 2021.
- Royal Caribbean revenue is negative.
- Comcast beats on broadband growth.
- US economy sees record Q3 growth.
