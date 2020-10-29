Fintech Focus For October 30, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn't do than by the ones you did do. So, throw off the bowlines, sail away from safe harbor, catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore, Dream, Discover. - Mark Twain

Fintech Movers: The democratization of AI technology means that it’s no longer confined to the university lab or the big corporate R&D lab, but available to individual developers and startups that can get going on this journey very easily and quickly. - Dr. Steve Flinter

T. Rowe grows active ETF access.

STT, Linear Investments integrated.

PAYMYNT intros a rewards system.

US is inching toward open banking.

BBH, Bloomberg team on ETF tech.

Barclays intros a virtual accelerator.

Mastercard DLT innovates AgTech.

JPM invests in UK’s Icon Solutions.

Ripple invests in Japan’s MoneyTap.

FTX launches BTC pairs for stocks.

Assurely raises to expand offerings.

Radius intros API banking platform.

Play2Pay announces an expansion.

NorthOne added new banking tech.

Watch For This: Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said Muslims have a right to “kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past”. - Al Jazeera

US goes forward with sale of F-35s.

COVID-19 is Darwinism on steroids.

Rural counties break COVID record.

Police brutality lawsuits are piling up.

Market Moving Headline: Market participants are increasingly anticipating a blue wave as a likely outcome, with limited time remaining to shift the momentum. Now, if it's an outcome other than the Biden win and a front-loaded fiscal package, there's definitely room for disappointment. - JPM