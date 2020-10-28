Fintech Focus For October 29, 2020

Quote Of The Day: The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary. - Vidal Sassoon

Fintech Movers: The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF), the leading research institute covering the global Fintech sector, has partnered with the World Bank on a study reviewing the impact of COVID-19 on Fintech and regulation. - Crowdfund Insider

Visa’s foray into fintech provokes DOJ.

Digital bank Zopa launches credit card.

StartEngine intros a secondary market.

Citi readies price-shock detection tech.

UNest adds family investment account.

TORA intros new management system.

Broadridge AI platform expands reach.

CASHDROP is monetizing side hustles.

Lola added personal finance solutions.

Coinbase’s crypto debit card launching.

ASX delays blockchain system launch.

SoFi announces addition of credit card.

Vega IM selected Bloomberg solutions.

Refinitiv extended Integral partnership.

MEMX prepares to complete full launch.

Neocova introduced AI fraud detection.

Overstock’s Medici invests $8M in Bitt.

JPM looks to digital asset custody tech.

Itiviti transitions trading system to cloud.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is Scotia iTRADE , a low-cost, tech-focused broker.

Watch For This: Emmanuel Macron faced the prospect of a widening rift with Muslim countries after leaders from Pakistan to Algeria expressed unease over the French president’s crackdown on radical Islam. - Bloomberg

SEC shelved leveraged ETFs measure.

HSBC’s hybrid work plan a new normal.

Tomorrow’s no-code generation arrives.

A Fox host compared Giuliani to Steele.

France considers month-long lockdown.

COVID may topple dominance of cities.

Utilization of AI in the mortgage industry.

Market Moving Headline: Stocks sank across the globe on Wednesday on concerns that rising COVID-19 cases in Europe, the United States and elsewhere would disrupt fragile economic recoveries, while the U.S. dollar rose on safe-haven demand. - Reuters