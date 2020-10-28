Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DOJ Considers Blocking Visa's Acquisition Of Fintech Firm Plaid: Report

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2020 2:53am   Comments
Share:
DOJ Considers Blocking Visa's Acquisition Of Fintech Firm Plaid: Report

The United States Department of Justice is considering filing a lawsuit in a bid to stop Visa Inc’s (NYSE: V) acquisition of fintech company Plaid Inc. over antitrust concerns, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

What Happened: The Justice Department is already lining up witnesses and could take a final decision in the matter soon, people familiar with the matter told the Journal.

Separately, the department filed a petition in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on Tuesday to enforce its call for Bain & Company to cooperate in its investigation into the acquisition.

Bain & Co., a consultant for Visa, has withheld key documents, including ones "that discuss Visa’s pricing strategy and competition against other debit card networks that may be important to the division’s analysis of the proposed acquisition’s effects" from the investigators, DOJ alleged.

Why Does It Matter: Visa announced early this year that it had agreed to acquire Plaid for $5.3 billion — at nearly twice its valuation. 

Those watching the deal expressed concerns that Visa’s frontrunner position in the payment solutions business and access to Plaid’s innovative technology through the acquisition could stifle competitors in the fintech space.

Visa processed $2.2 trillion worth of card transactions in the first half of 2020 followed by market peer Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) with $942 billion, the Journal noted — based on data from Nilson Report. Plaid has claimed to serve more than 11,000 financial entities and 200 million consumer accounts. 

Price Action: Visa stock closed 1.59% lower on Tuesday at $190.06 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (V)

'Fast Money' Picks For October 26
Ripple Considers Relocating Out Of US Due To Unfriendly Cryptocurrency Regulations
Goldman To Buy GM Credit Card Business For $2.5B: WSJ
How The Pandemic Is Stimulating Innovation In Crypto
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 30
Understanding Visa's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: PlaidFintech Government M&A News Regulations Legal Media Best of Benzinga