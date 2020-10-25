Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jack Ma Says Ant Group's IPO To Be 'The Largest In Human History'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 25, 2020 9:31pm   Comments
Share:
Jack Ma Says Ant Group's IPO To Be 'The Largest In Human History'

Ant Group’s dual initial public offering listings in Shanghai and Hong Kong will be the world’s largest, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) founder Jack Ma said Saturday, as reported by CNBC. 

What Happened: The IPO was priced Friday night but Ma didn't spell out the numbers, which are due to be announced next week, according to CNBC.

“It’s the first time that the pricing of such a big listing — the largest in human history — has been determined outside New York City,” said Ma at the Bund Summit in Shanghai. 

The Chinese billionaire called the offering a “miracle,” saying, “we didn’t dare to think about it five years ago, or even three years ago.”

Ma also called for banking reforms and called for a new more inclusive universal banking system, to be based on big data, to be set up to aid small businesses and individuals.

Why It Matters: The IPO of the Alibaba-backed company could generate nearly $35 billion in proceeds, which would make it the world's biggest IPO ahead of Saudi Aramco’s $29.4 billion. 

Aramco’s Dec. 2019 offering had beaten Alibaba’s to snatch the biggest IPO crown.

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC Private Limited, could reportedly invest over $1 billion in the two listings. Existing Ant investor, Singapore’s Temasek, has also expressed interest in the IPO, according to Reuters. 

Price Action: Alibaba shares closed nearly 1.2% higher at $309.92 on Friday and gained 0.11% in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Sprouts Farmers Market, Mirati Therapeutics And More
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Outperform, Michigan Shapes Up As New Leader, Celeb Brands Get Hot
Quibi Shuts Down — The Idea Wasn't 'Strong Enough' Or 'Timing' Went Amiss, Says Leadership
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Why This Pinduoduo Analyst Is Bullish On Chinese E-Commerce Platform
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China CNBCFintech News IPOs Global Tech Media Best of Benzinga