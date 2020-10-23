Ping An-Backed Fintech Firm Lufax Aims To Raise Up To $2.3B In NYSE IPO

Lufax Holding Ltd. in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday disclosed it is seeking to raise up to $2.36 billion in proceeds in its initial public offering.

What Happened: The Chinese fintech firm plans to issue 175 million American Depository Shares (ADS) in the offering, with each unit priced between $11.50 and $13.50. Two ADS will be equal to one ordinary share in the company.

Underwrites for the IPO of the Chinese insurance giant Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd. (OTC: PNGAY)-backed Lufax are entitled to a greenshoe option to buy an additional 26.25 million ADS, within 30 days of the offering. If the underwriters exercise the option in full, the management estimates capital proceeds of $2.42 billion at $12.50 per ADS.