Fintech Focus For October 23, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Do not be mistaken. The relative calm we feel right now isn’t the end of the storm, it is just the eye. - Scott Minerd

Fintech Movers: Decentralised finance (DeFi) is now being taken seriously by traditional finance. In a European-wide survey of financial institutions spanning across insurance, banking and trading, 86% are implementing or assessing services built on a DeFi framework. - Crypto.com

Visa’s contactless program goes global.

Curv taps Franklin Templeton for funds.

Stox adds to portfolio tracking features.

SME Finance launching a digital bank.

CaixaBank rolled out a trading platform.

Professional Fighters League taps DLT.

Broadridge launches a lending platform.

Chase intros own no-contact payments.

IBM integrates Linux One and R3 Corda.

CFTC officials publish a crypto advisory.

Quanto tapped Brazilian bank for $15M.

First Horizon moves digital tech to NCR.

Credit unions lose ground with lending.

Mastercard invests in zero-code AI tech.

Ant Group unveils blockchain copyright.

Virtu expands its broker-neutral FX offer.

Watch For This: [C]o-living startups have continued to raise significant venture investment this year despite the pandemic, and some real estate experts even argue that the market is ripe for companies flush with cash to build or expand through a dampened rental market. - Crunchbase

Google’s work model could work for you.

Virus kick-starts a craze for motorcycles.

Giuliani describes Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Barrett nomination clear, Senate to vote.

US sleepwalks into election virus surge.

Mexico, US reach deal on water supply.

Landlords challenging US evictions ban.

Could AI-driven tech bring back tourism.

Market Moving Headline: “Most hedge fund managers are not trying to make investments based on a binary event like the US election,” said Karim Leguel, European head of hedge fund solutions at JPMorgan Asset Management, adding that managers were instead looking for trades likely to do well regardless of the result. - FT