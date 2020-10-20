Fintech Focus For October 21, 2020

Quote Of The Day: This is a war to end all wars. - Woodrow Wilson

Fintech Movers: The European venture ecosystem is robust and growing with strengths in fintech, health care, deep tech, data and analytics, and commerce and shopping. - Crunchbase

TIKR isn’t your typical Bloomberg alternative.

Finicity’s financial inclusion, tech recognized.

eToro chose Nasdaq for U.S. market insights.

Fivestar fintech raised $52.5M to help SMEs.

Euronext glitch sees big market close failure.

Broadridge turned to CloudBees for delivery.

Sō.Capital adds a crowdfunding community.

Fidelity’s eMoney Advisor unveiled PFM app.

Vouch grows insurtech coverage to startups.

Klar secures $15M through Series A funding.

Current sees exponential growth amid virus.

5/3 selects nCino for a digital transformation.

FactSet has agreed to acquire Truvalue Labs.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is TIKR, a platform for fundamental investing.

For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards! To meet the biggest names in fintech and discover emerging trends, get tickets here.

Watch For This: Seven governments from across the world have started a new campaign to try and persuade big tech companies to reduce the level of security they offer to customers using their services. - ZDNet

United States still using sketchy pesticides.

Spotify looks to reshape podcasting space.

Amazon program pays consumers for data.

US welcomes Russian offer to extend pact.

2022 Hummer EV mistakenly leaked in ad.

50 Cent endorsed Trump on Biden tax plan.

Market Moving Headline: The U.S. Department of Justice and 11 states filed their long-awaited competition lawsuit against Google on Tuesday ... but experts warn that anyone expecting a major shake-up of the tech industry is likely to be disappointed. - Reuters