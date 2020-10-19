Fintech Focus For October 20, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Life is trying things to see if they work. - Ray Bradbury

Fintech Movers: Dozens of brokerage log-ins are for sale on the dark web with portfolios ranging in the low thousands to a half million dollars. - CNBC

Troutwood intros app for stock investment.

Acorns helping unemployed with new tech.

Google intros a tool for mortgage industry.

Bank of Canada to hire for fintech, crypto.

Ant Group won China’s approval for an IPO.

Goldman eyes data modeling with FINOS.

Billtrust fintech to go public via SPAC deal.

Visa invests in Global Processing Services.

Curve tapped Thought Machine credit tech.

Jerome Powell wants US crypto done right.

Watch For This: After years of increasing access to banking, many poorer Americans will struggle to keep a foothold in the system due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. - Al Jazeera

The US charged 6 Russian military officers.

MSCI: Is the US equity market overvalued?

Russia and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

How SPACs are reshaping public markets.

Trump was unsure of a victory until recently.

BlackRock: COVID-19 waves are shallower.

Market Moving Headline: Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin “continued to narrow their differences” on a coronavirus relief package. - Bloomberg